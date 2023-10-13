Dancing On Ice star announces he’s married his new partner following divorce: ‘All the emotion just hit me’

Dancing On Ice star Ray Quinn got married to Emily Fletcher with a champagne-themed ceremony located at a magnificent castle on October 2.

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony with 70 of their closest friends and family in attendance. The wedding took place at Cheshire’s Peckforton Castle’s Great Hall.

Emily, who is a dance teacher, first met the former X Factor contestant in 2017. They started their own family, welcoming a daughter Summer, one. They are also parents to Ray’s son from his previous relationship with ex-wife Emma Stephens. The former couple got married in Barbados in 2012. However, they went their separate ways three years later in 2015.

Emily also has a son from another relationship.

‘It was the moment I’d been waiting for’

Walking down the aisle arm-in-arm with her dad Simon, Coldplay’s A Sky Full Of Stars played on piano while walking to her husband-t0-be.

Exclusively talking to OK! about their special day, Ray expressed: “It was the moment I’d been waiting for.”

Ray explained he “caught sight of her and she looked absolutely amazing, I just burst into tears”.

He said: “All the emotion from the day, the night before and even the year we’d been planning the wedding, just hit me. I knew how Emily would’ve been feeling walking with her dad, it was overwhelming.”

When she was younger, Emily’s parents separated, but Simon was the one who continued to raise her.

“He’s like my best friend, he raised me from when I was a little girl, so it was very, very special that he walked me down the aisle,” she said.

Emily couldn’t believe she married ‘the man of her dreams’

Reminiscing over their big day, Emily told OK! that she was just as mesmorised by her husband as he was looking at her. When she was walking down to Ray, she admitted she “didn’t take my eyes off him the whole way down the aisle”.

She stated that she “couldn’t believe I was about to marry the man of my dreams”.

Wearing a mermaid dress by Stella York with lace detailing, Emily described their big day as a “magical fairy tale”.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

