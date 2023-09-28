Dancing On Ice 2024: Third celebrity contestant announced

It won’t be long before Dancing On Ice 2024 is back on our screens and the line-up is beginning to be confirmed.

On Wednesday (September 27), the second star was announced as Claire Sweeney. The new season of the hit ITV show is expected to air early next year.

But on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the third 2024 contestant was confirmed!

Hannah Spearritt is doing Dancing On Ice! (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Third contestant announced

GMB’s Richard Arnold shared the latest news as S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt was confirmed for the new series.

In a pre-recorded message, Hannah said: “Hello Good Morning Britain, I’ve got a little secret. Something I’m very excited about. I’m going to be on Dancing On Ice in 2024.

“I’m very excited so I’m going to keep you updated on my training and I’m going to have some fun!”

Who else is taking part?

Claire is taking part (Credit: ITV)

Second Dancing On Ice star announced

The second star to be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2024 was announced on This Morning this week.

Claire will take part in the show when it returns next year. Speaking to Ben Shephard and Holly Willoughby, the Coronation Street star revealed that she is “excited” and “scared” to be taking to the ice early next year.

“I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright,” she said.

“I’ve had to wear my boots around the house… I haven’t stepped on the ice yet,” she then added. She also revealed that the only person she’s told about her new gig was her son.

Claire revealed that the ideal song that she wants to skate to is Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Ballas. She later said that she was “stepping into the unknown” performing on DOI, despite her performing past.

“I guessed right Gorgeous @clairesweeney #ThisMorning all the best,” one fan tweeted.

Ricky is taking part in the show (Credit: ITV)

First star announced!

On Tuesday, This Morning saw the first Dancing On Ice 2024 star get announced. As revealed by Holly and Ben, former boxer Ricky Hatton will be taking to the ice early next year!

The ex-boxer, 44, sat down with the duo to discuss his upcoming appearance on the show.

“Hello, Ricky Hatton! I’m so excited to get you on the rink!” Holly said. “I wish I shared your confidence,” Ricky then replied.

Ricky was then asked by Holly and Ben why he wanted to do Dancing On Ice.

Ricky’s set to take to the ice (Credit: ITV)

“Set new challenges for yourself. It’s well documented that I struggled with retirement when I retired from boxing and I’m doing my little bit now for mental health,” he then said.

“Try and keep yourself busy and feel the hours in your day. When I retired I was sat with nothing to do and my world fell apart,” he then added.

He then said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy.”

Dancing On Ice will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

