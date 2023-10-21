Even though we’re months ahead of its launch, Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw himself from the upcoming Dancing On Ice series.

Stephen was among 11 other celebrities who had signed up for the 2024 series. The Gogglebox star was the seventh celeb unveiled. However, due to an injury from training for the show, he’s been left with no choice but to withdraw altogether.

Stephen has been forced to withdraw himself from Dancing On Ice (Credit: YouTube)

Stephen is still part of the Dancing On Ice ‘family’

Despite not making it to the live shows, the Dancing On Ice team still wishes Stephen all the best.

“Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due an injury he sustained to his ankle during training,” a spokesperson for the show shared. “He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”

Who will replace Stephen in the line-up? (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Who will replace Stephen?

This year’s Dancing On Ice line-up is stacked with famous faces. From former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearitt, and West End star Amber Davies, to soap actors Ryan Thomas and Claire Sweeney, the show has booked a variety of talent.

As of right now (October 21), Dancing On Ice has not announced who will be replacing Stephen. That said, fans on social media have reacted to the news and are still wondering who will step in.

“Oh no what a shame. I was so looking forward to seeing him on the ice. Speedy recovery Stephen!” one user wrote.

“So will they replace Stephen with another celeb?” another person shared.

“Gutted! I was looking forward to watching him!” a third remarked.

“An injury before the show has started bloody hell. Not surprised tho cos that ice is dangerous!” a fourth wrote. “Who is replacing him,” a fifth added.

Someone else said: “That sucks injury wise but I have no idea who he is aside from a TV show I couldn’t be bothered to watch where he… Watched TV. Hope we get an actual celeb.”

