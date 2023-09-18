Dancing on Ice logo with male silhouette in the forefront (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Real reason for Gogglebox star’s departure revealed as he signs up for Dancing On Ice?

Tipped to be making the switch from Channel 4 to ITV…

By Joel Harley

Gogglebox legend Stephen Webb has signed up for the new series of Dancing on Ice, trading in Channel 4 for ITV1, it’s been claimed.

Stephen’s latest move comes weeks after he revealed that he would not be returning to Gogglebox. He and partner Daniel Lustig announced earlier this month that they would be leaving the hit show.

A statement from Channel 4 read: “After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show.”

Following the news, Stephen is now thought to have signed up for the 2023 season of Dancing on Ice.

Stephen and Daniel on Gogglebox
So will Stephen be trading the sofa for ITV’s ice rink? (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb signs up for Dancing on Ice?

The Sun claimed today (Monday, September 18) that Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb has signed up for the next series of Dancing on Ice.

Stephen had very much developed his own profile. It wasn’t a surprise he received other offers.

Stephen was among the Channel 4 show’s original line-up – although his sofa-mates have come and gone over the years.

Stephen and Daniel looking confused on Gogglebox
Stephen and Daniel are two of the C4 show’s most popular cast members (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

TV insider reveals Gogglebox star’s ‘dilemma’

Speaking to The Sun, a telly insider revealed a “dilemma” that the Gogglebox cast face – and, perhaps, the real reason behind the star’s departure from Gogglebox.

“Many Gogglebox stars face a dilemma at some point. Many of them develop profiles in their own right and inevitably receive offers to appear on other shows. If they do go on to other things, they are making official their transition to celebrity. Gogglebox reviewers are meant to be members of the public.

“Stephen had very much developed his own profile. It wasn’t a surprise he received other offers, although no one would have necessarily guessed he’d be doing Dancing on Ice,” the source then added.

ITV declined to comment when contacted by ED!.

The Goggleboxers React To Life Modelling On National TV! | Gogglebox

