Gogglebox fans divided over new family Elaine and Seb: ‘They don’t have the vibe’

Brand new Gogglebox duo Elaine and Seb made their debut on the Channel 4 show last night to mixed reviews.

The mother-son pair arrived just a week after fan faves Stephen and Daniel announced their departure following a decade on the show.

Elaine and Seb, who hail from Forest of Dean, got stuck into a variety of programmes, including Davina McCall’s My Mum, Your Dad. But their debut on Friday night (September 15) wasn’t without its hiccups.

Elaine and Seb made their Gogglebox debut to mixed reviews (Credit: ITV)

Gogglebox fans leaved mixed reviews

Elaine and Seb discussed his upcoming graduation and Elaine shared her thoughts on what she planned to wear for the big occasion.

And some Gogglebox fans loved the new cast members, saying: “They’re doing a grand job.”

One viewer said: “Liking them already, can’t wait to see more of them on the show.”

Another added: “First time on the show, I like them, think they will be really good. Good luck Elaine and Seb.”

But others weren’t so easily impressed, with one viewer suggesting they were “trying too hard”.

Heading over to X for a good old complain, one fan said: “Not liking the new mother and son pair on Gogglebox. Only my opinion but nope, they just don’t have the vibe and aren’t like the rest of the crew. Hopefully only a one season wonder.”

Stephen and Daniel were firm favourites on Gogglebox (Credit: YouTube / Channel 4)

“Annoying, awkward and not funny”

Another said: “How did they get the job? Not right for Gogglebox. Sorry to say but they’re annoying, awkward and not funny.”

While one Gogglebox viewer said: “Instantly annoying.”

One thing’s for sure, Elaine and Seb certainly have big shoes to fill. Within hours of announcing their departure, Stephen Webb and husband Daniel Lustig were inundated with well-wishes as fans lamented their loss.

Stephen wrote: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heart-warming show.”

