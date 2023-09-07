Gogglebox stars share messages after ‘upsetting’ news ahead of show’s return tomorrow

With Gogglebox returning this week, fan favourites Stephen and Daniel have revealed they will not be returning for the upcoming series. As a result, their fellow Gogglebox family have reacted to the sad news.

New episodes of the popular reality TV series will make its comeback on Channel 4 tomorrow (September 8) at 9 pm.

Stephen and Daniel are not returning to Gogglebox’s upcoming series (Credit: YouTube)

‘We feel the time is right to move on’

Announcing the sad news via Instagram, Stephen shared a message on behalf of both of them.

After “careful consideration,” Stephen and Daniel said they “feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities”. They thanked Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting them be a part of the “amazing, funny, and heartwarming show”.

“We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them,” Stephen continued. He also gave love to the fans, writing: “Thank you for all of your love and support over the years.”

In just a matter of hours, Stephen’s post racked up over 26,000 likes and over 3,300 comments proving to have made an impact on his 263,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Lustig-webb (@stephengwebb1971)

Stephen and Daniel will be missed

While flicking through the comments section of Stephen’s post, it’s clear the duo will be missed by their fellow Gogglebox stars.

To think you’re finishing but we all take different paths you.

“Good luck to you both we will miss you but if you feel the time is right it’s right no more PRE-AMBLES lucky [bleeps] much love to you both ,” Jenny and Lee wrote.

“Best of luck to both of you, you’ll be greatly missed! Lots of love,” Sophie Sandiford commented.

“Aww that’s upset me and Shirley,” David Griffiths wrote. He added: “To think you’re finishing but we all take different paths you, both take care lots of love Dave and Shirley xxx.”

“So sorry to hear this, Jane and I will miss you. Watching how you did it was super helpful to us newbies,” Simon and Jane commented. They added: “And I will miss your quips about my hair! Best of luck with whatever you do next. Thank you for all the joy and laughter.”

Even though Stephen and Daniel are waving goodbye to the show, it appears they left on good terms. “Thanks for years of laughter and fun wish you and Daniel the best!” the official Gogglebox account commented.

Read more: Gogglebox favourites Jenny and Lee make series announcement as they issue plea to fans

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know