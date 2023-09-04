Gogglebox favourites Jenny and Lee make series announcement as they issue plea to fans

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have shared an exciting announcement about the new series.

It seems your latest Gogglebox fix is just around the corner. Like, it’s literally starting this week!

The iconic duo delighted fans with the news on their joint Instagram over the weekend.

Jenny and Lee are back! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fresh from holidaying together, Lee looking sunkissed and Jenny looking like “she must’ve been to Iceland” – according to Lee! – they told fans: “Hi! We’re back! Don’t forget, Friday 8th September, we’re back on your tellies at 9 o’clock.”

Join us on sept 8th at 9 to watch abit of tele with us.

Lee then went on to remind fans: “And don’t forget, it’s the NTAs (National Television Awards) on Tuesday so if you haven’t voted, give us a vote because we need it! We’re against Ant and Dec! See you Friday.”

Fans excited over new Gogglebox series

Safe to say, fans were thrilled at the news of Gogglebox‘s rapidly-approaching return.

“Can’t wait for Friday its been a long time coming,” one person commented on the post.

Another person said: “Missing you!! You both look really well, roll on when we see you on the TV keeping us laughing!!”

A third excited viewer also commented: “Nothing says autumn like the return of Goggle!!”

“Woop hooo, Friday nights are the best when Gogglebox is on,” somebody else agreed.

Lee and Jenny aren’t the only Gogglebox stars who have teased its return. The Siddiquis and Dave and Shirley have also been counting down to the new series on social media.

Don’t forget to watch the new series of Gogglebox at 9pm on Friday on Channel 4.

