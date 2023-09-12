Real reason Stephen and Daniel left Gogglebox revealed?

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig announced just days ago that they were leaving the popular Channel 4 show, but why?

Stephen and his husband have entertained the nation for years but have decided to move on and “explore other opportunities”.

It looks like the pair will have their hands full with a new salon.

Daniel and Stephen announced earlier this month that they were leaving Gogglebox (Credit: YouTube)

Stephen and Daniel after Gogglebox

Stephen took to social media today (September 12) to share a comical post about what they are up to.

The duo stood behind a cafe counter in the post, but the caption highlighted what they were up to next.

Fans were quick to spot that the pair were upping their time in the salon, which could explain stepping away from Channel 4.

The post was a reshare from the Brighton-based coffee shop Puzzle Bored. It said: “Check out the new cafe staff, ha only kidding! Lovely to catch up today and chat with @lustig75 [Dan] and @stephengwebb1971 [Stephen] and show them around our cafe space, hear about their new salon @lustigandwebbstorrington and their exciting plans for life after Gogglebox.

“Was great to discuss our future events for our quiet space cafe and community space. Also sent them off with a couple of our puzzle bored t-shirts, as they were loving the merch. Thank you both for your support!”

The name of the new salon is a combination of their last names and according to the salon’s Instagram account, the television personalities got the keys for the site 17 weeks ago.

Fans reach out

Fans have started to leave messages of love and support for the former TV stars.

One social media user said: “Looks brilliant but gutted you’ve finished on Gogglebox thought you were the best.”

Another added: “Missed you guys on Gogglebox, wish you all the best for the future.”

“Missing you already,” a third chimed in.

Stephen posted on Instagram to announce his departure from Gogglebox. He said: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.”

The new season of Gogglebox started on Friday, September 8 and will continue every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. Fans can also stream it on All4.

