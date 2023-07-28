Gogglebox star Stephen Webb shocks fans with incredible body transformation after six months of training

Gogglebox veteran Stephen Webb has swapped the sofa for the gym with the star showing off his new fitness body.

Stephen was among the first armchair TV viewers on the show when it launched in 2013.

Fans have seen the star through the good and the bad with his split with friend Chris Ashby-Steed and when he found new love with his husband Daniel Lustig.

They have also now seen his newfound health kick, and those that also follow him on social media have been treated to the rewards of sticking to his fitness regime.

Stephen’s Gogglebox to Gym bod transformation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Lustig-webb (@stephengwebb1971)

The hairdresser has strictly stuck to a workout regime for the last six months, and the results are impressive.

Stephen shared before and after transformation images side by side on his Instagram with the caption: “6 months since I started training! Really happy with my results so far!”

Fellow Gogglebox star Izzi Warner commented: “Woweee.”

As did Simon and Jane from the hit show who said: “Fantastic!”, with Georgia Bell adding: “AMAZE!”

The post landed on the social media app late yesterday (July 27) and already has over 41,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

Stephen and Daniel are regulars on the Channel 4 show (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans shared their thoughts, with one commenting: “You’ll have to go topless on Gogglebox now” and another chimed in: “Look 20 yrs younger.”

Viewers of the show have also been vocal about husband Daniel’s appearance change as of late.

Daniel sported a haircut transformation earlier this year, which got onlookers talking, to which one fan commented: “He looks like a different person.”

Gogglebox celebrated its 10 year anniversary this year. (Credit: Channel4)

Stephen Webb’s online presence

Stephen often keeps his fanbase updated with what is happening in his world via social media.

Fans were left jealous with snaps and videos from their recent trip to Italy.

Last month, he shared the hard news that he and his husband had been the subject to homophobic abuse in their hometown of Brighton and Hove.

Gogglebox is available to streaming on Channel4.com.

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner floors fans with new look as she shares adorable video with ‘gorgeous’ baby Ezra

What do you think of Gogglebox star Stephen Webb? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.