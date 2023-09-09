Gogglebox: Giles and Mary make savage dig at Phillip Schofield as show returns

They’re among the most savage television reviewers around – and Giles and Mary certainly weren’t pulling any punches as Gogglebox returned.

The pair were watching Channel 4‘s My Floating Home. While it is hosted by Dr Mark Evans, Giles couldn’t help but have a joke at someone else’s expense.

Gogglebox: Giles takes aim at Phillip Schofield

“This is a new face, we’ve never seen this presenter before,” he said. Giles then turned to Mary: “You don’t think it’s Phil Schofield with facial surgery?”

Mary laughed: “No, but that’s a good idea for him.”

Giles continued: “Because he could get back on to telly and no one would know if he changed his appearance.”

Phillip Schofield was forced to quit his four-decade TV career earlier this year, after admitting he lied about an ‘unwise but not illegal’ relationship with a younger male colleague.

He quit This Morning, as well as all other TV commitments. He is yet to return to television in any capacity.

However, he has been making his feelings about his former colleagues known.

What is Phillip Schofield doing now?

Once best friends with co-host Holly Willoughby, Phillip has now unfollowed the star on Instagram.

To make matters worse for Holly, Phillip still follows Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. He even still follows the official This Morning account, despite having left the show back in May.

Holly is still thought to be following Phillip on the photo-sharing app – but has also been accused of making digs.

On the red carpet at the National Television Awards, she told the Mail Online that the year had been ‘up and down’.

But she added things ‘feel good again’ back on This Morning – without Phillip.

“It all feels good again,” Holly said. “I just want to the future to continue as it is. We are very blessed we have a great team of people, we really do.”

