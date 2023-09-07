Iconic Gogglebox stars announce exit ahead of show’s return

Two Gogglebox stars, one of whom who has been on the show since it launched in 2013, are set to leave the show after a decade on the show.

Channel 4 announced the news today (Thursday, September 7) ahead of the show’s imminent return.

Stephen and Daniel are leaving Gogglebox (Credit: Gogglebox)

Channel 4 confirmed today that Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel have left the show.

Stephen, of course, was one of the original stars of the show when it launched back in 2013. He was joined by Christopher Steed until 2017.

Pat Webb, Stephen’s mother, then joined him on the show for a couple of series, before he was joined by Daniel in 2019.

Channel 4 announced Stephen and Daniel’s exit in a statement today.

The duo are off (Credit: Channel 4)

In the statement, Channel 4 said: “After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show.”

They then continued. “As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last ten years.

“We would like to thank him and Daniel for being utterly brilliant contributors to the show, and we wish them well with their future projects.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Lustig-webb (@stephengwebb1971)

Stephen and Daniel took to Instagram to announce their exits. Posting for his 263k followers to see Stephen said: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

He continued, saying: “We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny, and heartwarming show,” he continued.

“We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, our Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love and support over the years,” he then added.

Stephen also uploaded a video thanking the fans for their support.

Gogglebox airs tomorrow (Friday, September 8) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

