Dancing on Ice pro ‘confirms’ new romance following fling with celebrity partner

Dancing on Ice star Vanessa Bauer has appeared to confirm a new relationship after her fling with 2023 star Joey Essex.

The professional skater went public with businessman Dan Underwood at the premiere for The Creator at the Science Museum in London.

Vanessa then shared some snaps on Instagram on Thursday (September 28), looking cosy with Dan, who is the co-founder of social media marketing company YRDS for sports cars.

Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer has appeared to confirm a new romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote alongside the pictures: “Thank you for having me. I really want to congratulate the incredible and most diverse cast I’ve seen in an American Sci-Fi plus the crew for this genius production. Beautifully captured and so thought provoking, I am literally still thinking about it!”

She added: “A lovely night at the museum. If only my hair behaved in these pictures.”

Dan also shared a post to his Instagram Stories, picking out the shot with Vanessa to show off to his followers.

ED! has contacted Vanessa’s reps for comment.

Vanessa looked pretty cosy during her night at the museum (Credit: Instagram)

Dancing On Ice: Vanessa Bauer’s romance with 2023 star Joey Essex

It comes after Vanessa was linked to her Dancing on Ice partner, former TOWIE star Joey, earlier this year.

The pair, who finished runners runners-up in the competition, reportedly went their separate ways shortly after the ITV show ended.

A source previously told MailOnline: “Joey absolutely loved his time performing with Vanessa on Dancing On Ice – he will treasure those memories forever. But for now, he’s focussing on work opportunities and beginning a new chapter in Dubai.

“He’s definitely single and while Vanessa means a lot to him because of the experience they shared on the show, they’re just friends now. Joey has a busy life and career and right now his main priority is his house move, which will be a massive change for him.”

Vanessa was previously linked to her Dancing on Ice partner Joey Essex (Credit: Cover Images)

Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up

Meanwhile, a new batch of celebrities are gearing up to put their skates on. Actress Claire Sweeney, former boxer Ricky Hatton, S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt and Love Island’s Amber Davies have been confirmed so far.

Revealing the news on This Morning, Claire said: “I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!”

Ricky also told the show: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”

Hannah added that she’s “really excited” about learning a new skill. “It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing,” she said.

Read more: Real reason for Gogglebox star’s departure revealed as he signs up for Dancing On Ice?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.