Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer finally breaks silence on Joey Essex romance as she’s ‘very happy’

Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer has finally confirmed her romance with Joey Essex.

The pro skater, 26, told The Sun: “Me and Joey, we’re doing very good – we are doing really good at the moment.”

Asked if she was happy in the romance department, Vanessa smiled and said: “I’m very happy.” The confirmation comes after months of speculation over Vanessa and Joey’s relationship status.

Vanessa and Joey appearing in the final of Dancing On Ice 2023 (Credit: YouTube / Dancing On Ice)

Vanessa and Joey make it official!

The couple were paired together on the skating show earlier this year, with fans quick to point out their on-screen chemistry. One asked on Instagram: ‘Are these two a couple? The chemistry between them is mad.’

And while German dancer Vanessa and The Only Way Is Essex star Joey would neither confirm nor deny the rumours, one source claimed they had ‘got close very quickly’.

Now, it seems that it’s all out in the open! In fact, Vanessa’s comments come shortly after rumours spread that the pair had split up. Fans speculated that things had come to an end after Vanessa went on holiday to Thailand without Joey. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that they hadn’t posted any pictures together for a while.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer during training for Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splash)

Vanessa on Joey: ‘We’re very happy’

But now, Vanessa has insisted that she’s ‘very happy’ with her TOWIE beau and just needed to take “time out” in Thailand.

She explained to The Sun: “Dancing On Ice is so intense and I feel everybody needs downtime after the show. I needed time out… Thailand is my happy place.”

We are doing really good at the moment.

Meanwhile, Vanessa will be returning for her seventh season of Dancing On Ice, which will air early next year. She and Joey, 32, bagged the runner-up spot on this year’s DOI in March. Joey even went in for a kiss after one skating performance, later saying it was Vanessa’s ‘first kiss on TV ever’.

