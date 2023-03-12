Inside Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer’s ‘romance’: What have the Dancing On Ice stars said about the rumours?

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer will compete in the Dancing On Ice final tonight (Sunday, March 12).

The pair have won over viewers and the judges with their performances as well as chemistry on the ice.

However, it seems their chemistry has blossomed into a romance behind the scenes with reports claiming they’ve fallen for each other.

But what have Joey, 32, and Vanessa said about the rumours?

Joey and Vanessa haven’t confirmed a romance (Credit: ITV)

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer ‘romance’

The romance rumours began back in November 2022.

A source told The Sun at the time: “They’ve certainly got close very quickly but maybe it’s no surprise – Vanessa is stunning and Joey has always been a charmer.

“As soon as he was paired up with her those who know him reckoned he’d fancy her like mad, and he’s clearly not wasting any time making a move.”

However, later in the month, Vanessa, 26, addressed the rumours and insisted they were just skating partners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bauer 🦋 (@vanessabauer_skates)

What has Vanessa said about Joey?

She told The Sun: “We are just skating partners.”

However, in January, Joey dropped a bombshell as he spoke about the romance rumours on Good Morning Britain.

At the time, Joey was asked by the presenters about his relationship with Vanessa and whether it was more than just friends.

Joey said: “I’m open, I’ll answer. The truth is obviously, you know, I’m single, Vanessa is single.

“We go to the ice every day. It’s cold. We’ve got to keep each other warm. You know what I’m saying? So that’s it really. Yeah, it’s all good.”

Joey attempted to kiss Vanessa live on the show last month (Credit: ITV)

He then refused to comment on whether he was single.

Then, during the live show in February, Joey attempted to kiss Vanessa following their High School Musical themed performance.

Obviously we have a bond like I didn’t have with any of my other partners.

However, it didn’t quite go to plan and she looked like she pulled away.

More recently, ahead of the 2023 final, Joey addessed the awkward kiss moment.

He told Metro: “Basically, we’d planned to kiss before [we went on the ice].

Joey and Vanessa have sparked romance rumours throughout Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

“I had asked Vanessa probably over ten times, ‘You wouldn’t pull away would you? You want me to kiss you right?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah I want you to kiss me,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, but you wouldn’t pull away though, would you?'”

Vanessa admitted she felt “overwhelmed” in the moment.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Vanessa gushed over her bond with Joey.

She told The Sun: “Obviously we have a bond like I didn’t have with any of my other partners. It’s going to be special.”

However, a source has claimed that Joey and Vanessa could face a “huge shock” once the show is over.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Vanessa and Joey have really fallen for each other but neither are sure if they want a long-distance relationship.

Read more: Dancing On Ice stars Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer to face ‘huge shock’ after finale?

“It is going to come as a huge shock for the pair.”

Romance rumours aside, have Joey and and Vanessa got what it takes to win Dancing On Ice tonight?

The Dancing On Ice final airs tonight from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.