Dancing On Ice 2022 judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have revealed they’ll be skating this weekend.

The pair announced they’ll be making a Dancing On Ice first with their routine on Sunday evening (January 23).

In a message on their Twitter page, Torvill and Dean also said what they’ll be doing hasn’t been seen on the show before.

Torvill and Dean revealed they’ll be skating on Dancing On Ice this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022 news

On Friday, the pair tweeted: “Sunday is our first performance this season.

“It’s a first for us and DOI and as far as we know it hasn’t been done before.

“So we hope you enjoy the skate.”

Fans immediately replied to the tweet, with many wondering what the skating legends could be doing.

One said: “Teaser?!”

Another wrote: “Yeah! The best part of the show is your performances, I can’t wait to watch you both skate again, you’re the best and always will be, please skate every week.”

A third added: “CAN’T WAIT!!! We are the luckiest fans to still have you performing together!”

Last weekend, the judges saw six celebrities skate (Credit: ITV)

Last Sunday, six of the 12 skating couples took to the ice for their first performance.

Brendan Cole topped the leaderboard followed closely by Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Other stars who performed were Sally Dynevor, Bez, Kye Whyte and Ria Hebden.

This weekend will see Liberty Poole, Connor Ball, Ben Foden, Stef Reid and Regan Gascoigne skate.

Rachel Stevens was due to skate too however, she had to pull out following an injured wrist.

Bez tested positive for Covid-19 (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest DOI news?

Earlier this week, Happy Mondays star Bez revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

He told the Daily Star: “I’ve had a positive test. I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three.

“I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

A spokesperson for ITV said “stringent protocols” are “routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines”.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 23, at 6:30pm.

