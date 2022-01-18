Dancing On Ice star Bez has been forced to miss training after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Happy Mondays star – whose real name is Mark Berry – announced the news just hours after making his show debut.

Bez previously performed a maracas-themed routine alongside his professional partner, Angela Egan, on Sunday night (January 16).

Dancing On Ice star Bez has tested positive for COVID (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Bez tests positive for COVID

However, Bez and Angela won’t be able to train for their next routine as the star isolates.

Bez told the Daily Star: “I’ve had a positive test. I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three.

“I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson said: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”

Bez previously performed during Sunday’s launch show (Credit: ITV)

Following the news, DOI fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Many were left disappointed over Bez’s update, with one saying: “Aww gutted to hear Bez had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hopefully he’ll get a week off to isolate then he’ll be back skating #DancingOnIce.”

A second wrote: “The show is cursed!”

A third shared: “Apparently Bez has COVID already #DancingOnIce #DOI.”

In addition, the user also shared a meme with the words ‘what a pity’.

Aww gutted to hear Bez had tested positive for COVID-19. Hopefully he’ll get a week off to isolate then he’ll be back skating 🤞🏼 #DancingOnIce — Telly Chat 📺 (@TellyChat_) January 17, 2022

The show is cursed — Stacey Peaks LFC (@PeaksLfc) January 17, 2022

Bez was previously admitted to hospital with COVID a week before the pandemic was declared.

At the time, the star shared: “I couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t tell if it was my heart or my lungs. I got to the hospital and I said, ‘I’ve been having this heart attack for three days,’ and they plugged me into the machines and everything and I had a swollen heart and a virus.

“I really seriously thought I was going to die.”

What happened on DOI?

Meanwhile, it comes after the show’s launch episode on Sunday.

Bez landed at the bottom of the leaderboard after taking to the ice in a watermelon crash helmet.

However, Ria Hebden became the first celebrity to face next week’s skate off.

