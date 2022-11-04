Dan Walker hints at BBC Breakfast rift as he reveals who he stays in touch with?

Dan Walker has revealed which of his former BBC Breakfast colleagues he’s still in touch with.

The presenter left the BBC for Channel 5 earlier this year.

He recently revealed which of his former colleagues he still chats to – leaving out quite a few high-profile names from the show.

Dan Walker is still in touch with Sally Nugent after leaving BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Who does Dan Walker stay in touch with?

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Dan revealed which of his former colleagues he’s remained friends with.

Of course, he first hosted the show alongside Louise Minchin, before teaming up with Sally Nugent after Louise left the programme.

And, despite heading to a rival channel to front its news coverage, he is still in touch with Sally, Louise and weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.

Dan revealed: “I do still speak to Sally and Carol [Kirkwood] a lot. I saw Louise [Minchin] at the National Television Awards last week or the week before last.”

He then added: “I think particularly when you get up at that time in the morning with people, you form a really strong friendship.”

What about BBC Breakfast hosts Naga and Charlie?

Dan neglected to mention a few famous faces from the show – something that could set tongues wagging.

These included sports correspondent Mike Bushell and anchors Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty.

So could Dan be hinting at a BBC Breakfast rift – or is his lack of communication with them down to something else?

Maybe the lack of communication is nothing new. After all, Dan presented the show on different days to Naga and Charlie.

ED! has contacted a rep for Dan for a comment on this story.

Dan failed to mention Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, but he didn’t anchor the show alongside them (Credit: BBC)

Why did Dan Walker leave BBC Breakfast?

Dan hinted that his health was at the forefront of his mind when he made the decision to step down from the early-morning show.

In an interview with the Radio Times in July, he said: “I never minded it when the alarm went off, you got a head-start on everyone else and I was getting up to do an amazing job.

“But it does turn you into a bit of a zombie. There was a fortnight once where I was doing other jobs, too, and getting fewer than 24 hours’ sleep per week. That’s not healthy.”

As a result of switching to Channel 5, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted his health has improved.

He shared: “I’ve got so much more energy, I feel unstoppable! I’m writing a book, and I do love cutting the grass.”

Your name’s not down…

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing during his time at Channel 5 so far.

Dan recently revealed that a security guard had failed to recognise him and, with the star clearly not holding his work pass, said guard promptly banned him from entering the building.

The presenter detailed the mishap as a “low” moment.

Read more: BBC suffers huge Dan Walker blunder months after his exit

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.