Channel 5 star Dan Walker has revealed he was recently stopped from entering the network’s offices.

Newsreader Dan, 45, shared how he was ‘banned’ from entering with his social media followers.

And Dan, a relative newcomer to Channel 5, admitted it was a “low” moment.

The former BBC Breakfast host told his 276,000 followers the issue came about after a security guard didn’t realise who he was.

Dan Walker recently endured a ‘low’ as he tried to enter a Channel 5 news building (Credit: YouTube)

Dan Walker on Channel 5 entrance ‘blunder’

Uploading a snap showing him alongside Arsenal footballer Leah Williamson and a relative of hers, Dan explained how the mistake came about.

He wrote in the post’s caption: “High and low of the week in one evening…

“The amazing @leahwilliamsonn asked for a photo for her and her gran, Berny.

“Three hours later, the overnight security guard at the building I work in wouldn’t let me in because he didn’t have a clue who I was.”

Dan added a crying laughing emoji to his words to make it clear he was amused by the awkward moment.

Dan Walker often presents the Channel 5 news report with Sian Williams (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted to Dan Walker Channel 5 moment

Many of his followers were also suitably tickled by the anecdote, including fellow celeb Ulrika Jonsson.

She recalled experiencing a similar moment herself where she’d been ‘banned’ from a building too.

Ulrika replied: “Hahahaha, I wasn’t allowed into the after party of Eurovision 1998 – which I’d hosted. Because I didn’t have ID on me.”

And Dan responded to her comment with another laughing emoji, adding: “Crazy talk.”

Others joked Dan should have asserted his celebrity credentials.

Did you say: ‘Don’t you know who I am?’

“Did you say: ‘Don’t you know who I am?'” one chuckled.

“That’s Channel 5 viewing figures for you,” joked another person.

And someone else chipped in: “Clearly not a Strictly fan…”

Dan seemed to take the moment in good humour, though (Credit: YouTube)

Dan reunites with Strictly’s Nadiya

Since sharing that post, and continuing the Strictly theme, Dan has subsequently revealed a reunion with his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova.

The dancing duo are back in training once again, according to Dan.

Uploading an image of them pointing at one another yesterday (Monday October 31) evening, Dan delighted fans by confirming they have revived their act.

He wrote: “Back in the training room with my professional partner – and two time world champion – @nadiyabychkova.

“We are dancing at an event later this week and there are two bits of excellent news… 1. I can remember the moves 2. The trousers (unbelievably) still fit.”

One excited follower remarked on the news: “Miss you two so much!”

“Have a wonderful time rehearsing and at the event!” added another well wisher.

And a third wrote: “I loved you two… One of the best partnerships on Strictly.”

Dan Walker on Strictly 2022

It may be 12 months since Dan and Nadiya appeared together on the BBC One dance show, but Dan clearly still takes an interest in the current series.

Last week he told reporters he is backing Hamza Yassin to win the 2022 run.

Dan said: “There’s some really good dancers but Hamza’s unstoppable, he’s going to win it.

“When the names on Strictly come out there’s always some people who say: ‘Who’s that? Dunno who they are.’

“I think quite a few people have gone: ‘I don’t know who he is’ to ‘I would die for him!’ in five weeks. And that’s the magic of it!”

