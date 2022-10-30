Dan Walker left BBC Breakfast earlier this year, and moved to Channel 5 to be its news anchor – which has worked wonders for his health.

The star – who appears on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? tonight (October 30) – had presented BBC Breakfast since 2016, appearing on TV screens when the show airs at 6am.

However, Dan has also opened up about a hidden health concern which prompted the move away from early morning TV.

Dan Walker left BBC Breakfast in May 2022 (Credit: SplashNews)

Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast job and problem for his health

Former BBC presenter Dan Walker left the early morning show in May this year, and took up a role at Channel 5 in its news team.

As a result of the move, the 45-year-old presenter revealed the BBC job had taken its toll on his health.

But it does turn you into a bit of a zombie.

Speaking to the Radio Times in July, he said: “I never minded it when the alarm went off, you got a head-start on everyone else and I was getting up to do an amazing job.

“But it does turn you into a bit of a zombie. There was a fortnight once where I was doing other jobs, too, and getting fewer than 24 hours’ sleep per week. That’s not healthy.”

As a result of switching to Channel 5, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted his health has improved.

He shared: “I’ve got so much more energy, I feel unstoppable! I’m writing a book, and I do love cutting the grass.”

Dan Walker presented BBC Breakfast from 2016 till earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Dan embraced “big ambitions” in Channel 5 role

In his move to Channel 5, Dan announced he was taking on “big ambitions”.

Taking to Twitter, Dan told his 768,000 followers: “I’m really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.

“And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my best to maintain her incredibly high standards.

“Thank you for watching and I’ll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere.”

In a statement to media after his announcement was made public, Dan said: “I can’t wait to get stuck into the daily news show, but I am also excited about making some great new TV for Channel 5.

“I love their ideas and creativity and it’s rare to get an opportunity like this where paths and ambitions meet.

“The chance to do something different was too good to turn down.”

Dan Walker is on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? tonight (October 30) at 9pm on ITV.

