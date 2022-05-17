BBC Breakfast viewers gutted over Dan Walker’s final day as he gets huge surprise

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker left fans desperate for his return as he celebrated his last day on Tuesday (May 17).

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Dan, 45, is leaving the BBC show for a new role at Channel 5, a move which has left many of his fans gutted.

The presenter’s last day was today (May 17), and the show pulled out all the stops.

Dan’s former co-star, Louise Minchin, returned to BBC Breakfast to congratulate the star on his new role and say goodbye.

BBC Breakfast shared the heartwarming moment on Twitter.

Dan Walker leaving BBC Breakfast

“The gang are back together! Former #BBCBreakfast presenter Louise Minchin came to surprise @mrdanwalker on his last day on the sofa,” tweeted the show’s Twitter account.

As a result, viewers rushed to share their feelings about Dan’s last day.

“Dan, thank you so much for being you. I lost my mum 5 months ago and am now alone and without you on the TV each morning, with your special blend of sensitivity, humour and positivity, I don’t know how I’d have got through especially these last 2 hrs. Good luck,” said one fan.

A second tweeted: Good luck Dan, gutted you are leaving.”

“@mrdanwalker I know you aren’t crying but I am! I’m so sad to see you leave,” said a third viewer.

In addition, a fourth said: “Gutted you’re leaving @BBCBreakfast, you certainly have brightened up the beginning of the week for me these last few years, however, @Channel5N is my go to evening news so will look forward to watching you there.”

A fifth said BBC Breakfast just wouldn’t be the same, adding: “All the best to you Dan. The couch won’t be the same without you, but Sally & Carol should keep things afloat.”

Meanwhile, back in April, Dan announced he was leaving Breakfast after six years.

