Dan Walker says he misses his old rival Piers Morgan. The BBC Breakfast star, 44, often sparred online with Piers, 56, when he served as a Good Morning Britain host.

But since Piers stepped down from his GMB role earlier this year, it has left somewhat of a rival vacuum for Dan.

In fact, Dan said in a recent interview that he misses their back and forth feuding online.

However, he also predicts Piers will return to our small screens at some point – and likely sooner than later.

What has Dan Walker said about Piers Morgan?

While speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, the news and sports pundit said: “I sometimes miss the back and forth.”

Then adding: “I never shied away from a bit of competition and it’s good, it keeps you on your toes as well.

“I’m sure we’ll see him back on a screen sometime soon though.”

Piers has yet to respond to Dan’s comments on social media.

But they appeared to bury the hatchet back in June when they both played golf together at Wentworth, Surrey.

The pair joked about bumping into one another at the posh course on Twitter, but by July Piers was back to trolling Dan.

What has Piers said about Dan?

He accused him of being “fired” from his hosting role at Football Focus. Dan retaliated and the feud goes on…

What’s more, when Piers famously walked off Good Morning Britain amid a disagreement with Alex Beresford, Dan criticised his rival’s actions.

At the time, Dan hit back at Piers after he mocked BBC Breakfast’s ratings.

Dan tweeted: “Congratulations on your ratings. Ours were good too.

“In other news… I hope my boss would have dragged me off set if I’d used my platform – on national TV – to tell a pregnant woman, speaking openly about suicidal thoughts, that I didn’t believe a word she said.”

Later Piers hit out at Dan and nicknamed him “Halo Boy”.

He took offence to Dan saying in an interview that he believes Piers is a decent man underneath the bravado.

Piers wrote in his Mail Online column: “My supremely virtuous former breakfast TV show rival Dan “Halo” Walker said about me today: ‘Underneath all the froth, I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out’.

“Ironically, I’ve always thought that underneath all Dan’s faux saintly froth, there’s a nasty piece of work fighting to get out.”

