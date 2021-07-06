Piers Morgan reignites Twitter spat with Dan Walker as he claims star was ‘fired’ from Football Focus

Piers Morgan has reignited his feud with rival Dan Walker on Twitter.

The pair have famously been involved in a bitter war of words over the past couple of years.

However, their recent spat started after Piers retweeted an article about John McEnroe’s comments about tennis player Emma Raducanu.

Piers Morgan has reignited his feud with Dan Walker (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan share on Twitter?

Commenting on the news, Piers tweeted: “McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame.

“If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was.”

Meanwhile, his post didn’t go unnoticed by BBC Breakfast host Dan.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams trolls who ‘bullied Davina McCall’ into deleting Princess Diana statue comment

Replying to Piers, he said: “How would you have judged her if she’d stormed off in a big huff?”

The controversial host, 56, then responded by claiming Dan was fired from Football Focus.

Dan, 44, previously stepped down from hosting duties on the BBC show, after 12 years as the lead presenter.

This is lovely. It’s like the old days when you were on GMB 😂 All we need now is for you to tell everyone to ‘stay at home’, shout at all those who don’t obey the rules in the middle of a global pandemic & then go on a family holiday to Antigua! Now that’s #awks https://t.co/BLPlvwjnb0 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 6, 2021

Piers tweeted: “Same way I judged you when you ‘quit’ Football Focus… oh wait, you were fired weren’t you! #awks.”

However, Dan replied: “This is lovely. It’s like the old days when you were on GMB.

“All we need now is for you to tell everyone to ‘stay at home’, shout at all those who don’t obey the rules in the middle of a global pandemic & then go on a family holiday to Antigua!”

Oh wait, you were fired weren’t you!

Despite enjoying the luxury trip with his family back in December, Piers insisted he didn’t break any rules.

Hitting back, he added: “I’ve always strictly adhered to UK Govt travel rules during the pandemic.

“I also thought it was crazy for Boris Johnson to let families gather for Christmas with no testing (as required for flying) – and was sadly proven right by the huge death toll a few weeks later.”

Piers claimed Dan was ‘fired’ from Football Focus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers and Dan bury the hatchet

Meanwhile, their recent spat comes weeks after the pair seemingly called a truce.

The two were seen golfing together in a selfie last month.

And Piers even teased a breakfast TV mash-up of their two shows.

Read more: Piers Morgan makes dig at Dan Walker as he teases BBC Breakfast job after Louise Minchin exit

He captioned the selfie: “Planning our new show… ‘Good Morning BBC Breakfast Britain’ #DreamTeam #Wentworth.”

Dan also documented the momentous moment, saying: “Can’t believe it… turn up at Wentworth and guess who is in the group in front???? Yep… @piersmorgan.”

Over the years, Piers has regularly made digs at Dan over BBC Breakfast’s ratings.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.