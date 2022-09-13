Crossfire on ITV1: Start date of Keeley Hawes thriller confirmed

Keeley Hawes’ is BACK in the new thriller Crossfire – and now we have a confirmed start date.

The series was originally going to air on Monday September 19 2022, but was pushed back as a result of the Queen’s funeral.

The tense series tells the story of a woman enjoying a family holiday…

However, her life is turned into a waking nightmare when gunmen suddenly open fire in the luxury resort.

So when does the show start, is there a trailer, and how many episodes is there?

BBC has released the trailer for their new thrilling mini-series Crossfire (Credit: BBC One)

When is the Crossfire start date?

ED! favourite Keeley Hawes leads the cast of nail-biting new drama Crossfire.

The series tells the story of holidaymaker Jo, who stays at a luxurious Canary Islands resort with her family and friends.

But their sunshine vacation soon turns into a nightmare when gunmen ambush the resort seeking revenge.

The gunmen turn the slice of paradise into a heartbreaking holiday no one will forget.

Meanwhile, the families and staff are forced to make quick decisions that could cost them their lives.

We now have confirmation on when the chilling drama series will hit the screens.

Crossfire starts on Tuesday September 20 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

The series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The following two episodes will then air on BBC One on consecutive nights.

Episode two will arrive at 9pm on Wednesday September 21 2022, and Thursday September 22 2022.

All episodes dropping at once on BBC iPlayer on the Tuesday.

Crossfire trailer

BBC has released the trailer for their new miniseries Crossfire and it looks intense!

The trailer starts off with clips of people frantically running through a hotel.

We even see a man desperately carrying his son to safety.

Viewers then hear Keeley Hawes saying: “Why didn’t I appreciate ordinary life?”

Read more: When did Keeley Hawes marry Matthew MacFayden and how many children do they have?

We then see what looks like everyone’s ideal holiday at a luxury resort turn into a nightmare!

Keeley Hawes‘ smile slowly dissolves into a look of fear as a group of armed men walk onto the scene holding guns.

But who are they and will the holidaymakers have what it takes to survive?

I guess we’ll have to watch the series find out!

You can watch the full trailer below.

Crossfire starts on Monday 9 September at 9pm (Credit: BBC)

Crossfire start date: How many episodes will Crossfire be?

Thriller Crossfire will only be three episodes long.

And we’re already pretty gutted about that.

Each episode will be one hour long.

The show is so far positioned as a one-off limited series.

Keeley Hawes stars as Jo in Crossfire

Keeley stars as Jo, a fortysomething woman on holiday with her three children and husband.

There are tensions all over the place – from Jo’s crumbling marriage to the class divides between staff and guests.

Former police officer Jo has to step up in the horror of it all.

Talking to the Guardian, Keeley says: “It was the most gruelling project I’ve ever been part of.

“Just the weight of that horrible gun.

“It’s like picking up a weight in the morning and running around with it all day long, in the heat.”

Crossfire start date: Where is it set?

Crossfire is set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands.

Cast and crew actually filmed in Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands.

Show producers Chris Carey and CEO Lawrence Bowen explained to Variety: “Crossfire is set in Spain and we filmed most of it in Tenerife.

Crossfire starts on Tuesday September 20 2022 on BBC One at 9pm.

Will you be watching Crossfire? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.