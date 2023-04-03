Creators of Raoul Moat drama react to critics accusing them of ‘making entertainment from tragedy’

The Hunt for Raoul Moat will air on ITV1 this April and it’s already had its fair share of critics before it’s even started.

ITV announced the start of filming for the true crime drama back in April 2022. They revealed that the series would star Lee Ingleby, and be written by Anne screenwriter Kevin Sampson.

And while some true crime fans welcomed the announcement, others questioned why it was being made at all, suggesting it would “glorify” the serial killer.

Now, writer Kevin Sampson has defended the drama against the critics who have accused him of “making entertainment from tragedy”.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat will focus on the victims – including murdered Chris Brown and his girlfriend Samantha Stobbart, played by Josef Davies and Sally Messham (Credit: ITV1)

Writer Kevin Sampson reacts to critics of The Hunt for Raoul Moat

Kevin Sampson, the writer of The Hunt for Raoul Moat, has insisted that the three-part ITV drama tells the “powerful and sensitive” story of the killer’s victims.

Talking to ED! ahead of the new drama’s release, he made the point that everyone has heard the name Raoul Moat, but few people know the names of his victims – something Kevin hopes will change after the ITV drama has aired.

Moat’s victims were ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart, her new partner Chris Brown, and police officer David Rathband. Raoul’s actions left Samantha hospitalised, while David remained in hospital for nearly three weeks and was permanently blinded. Chris tragically died.

David Rathband died by suicide on 29 February 2012, less than two years after the tragic events of July 2010.

Most people will remember the 2010 Northumbria Police manhunt, in which Roaul went on the run after committing his crimes.

Chris Brown has ‘been forgotten’

Kevin went on to say that Chris Brown’s family “felt that Chris had been forgotten”.

He said: “So their stance was that they would like Chris to be honoured. They would like him to be remembered.”

Kevin also argued that some of the reaction to Raoul’s crimes “trivialised crimes against women”. The drama also sets out to highlight “the malign nature of social media, who saw Raoul Moat as a hero”. Several wrongs that Kevin hopes to right in the new drama.

He added: “We didn’t consider fetishising a man on the run from the police.”

Meanwhile, producer Jake Lushingon explained: “Our aim is to shine a light on British history – the largest manhunt in British history. Most people don’t know who Chris Brown is. We are not exploiting the tragedy for cheap ratings; we have a responsibility to inform. We can shine a light in a way that documentaries can’t.”

Jake added: “We really wanted to tell the story through the eyes of the victims.”

In turn, Kevin revealed he made the decision to “spend the first 10 to 15 minutes getting to know Chris and Samantha”. He wanted to tell the story of two people coming together and starting to fall in love.

Actor Matt Stokoe as Raoul Moat (Credit: ITV1)

Were the families of Raoul Moat’s victims consulted?

Kevin Sampson told us that the families of Raoul Moat’s victims were consulted about the drama.

And Raoul Moat’s family were also told the drama was being made.

However, he made it clear that “it was never our intention to get into Raoul Moat’s point of view” and the focus was always going to be on the victims.

He said: “In terms of reaching out to his family, and asking for their perspective, we weren’t even considering fetishising a man on the run, who was giving the police the runaround.

“What we did do responsibly was to notify them and to invite any comments that they might have about our intentions.”

Producer Jake also explained: “Drama is cathartic. Obviously, we don’t want to just needlessly upset people, and throw it in their faces. But also, we think there’s a light that needs to be shined on this traumatic incident. So it’s tough when you won’t please everybody, but I think there is a strong case for it.”

The Hunt for Raoul Moat will air on ITV1 and ITVX in April 2023.

