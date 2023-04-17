The Raoul Moat ITV drama – which began last night (Sunday, April 16) – has been slammed by Moat’s long-lost father.

The 81-year-old has hit out at the new three-part show, admitting he fears it may “traumatise” his grandchildren even further.

Raoul Moat was subject of a six-day man-hunt in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

What is the Raoul Moat ITV drama about?

Back in 2010, 37-year-old Moat – a bouncer and bodybuilder from Newcastle-upon-Tyne – was released from prison.

Two days later, on July 3, 2010, he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner with a shotgun. He also shot at his ex-girlfriend, wounding her. The following night, Moat shot at a police officer. He managed to injure the officer.

This then sparked one of the largest manhunts in the UK. 160 armed officers were deployed to find Moat. Six days later, on July 9, 2010, police found Moat. Following a six-hour standoff, Moat took his own life.

The events of the shootings and subsequent manhunt are now being dramatised in a new ITV show – The Hunt for Raoul Moat. Matt Stokoe has taken on the role of Moat, whilst Sally Messham is playing the role of Moat’s ex-girlfriend, Samantha Stobbart. The new three-part drama continues next Sunday (April 23).

Moat’s father has hit out at the new drama (Credit: ITV)

Father of Raoul Moat hits out at new ITV drama

Now, the long-lost father of Raoul Moat has hit out at the new ITV drama, admitting fears that it may “traumatise” his grandchildren even further.

Moat’s father, Peter Blake, slammed the show in an interview with The Sun. He claims that Moat’s children are his biggest victims and that the new show will simply “traumatise” them further.

I have been in contact with his children and advised them not to watch.

He then went on to say that he has advised his grandkids not to watch the new show.

Moat’s father said: “I have been in contact with his children and advised them not to watch. I told them it won’t be sympathetic towards him and it will be sensationalised to appeal to viewers. They still live in Newcastle and some people know who they are. They have already suffered because of Raoul’s crimes such as being tormented at school.”

Moat’s father has warned his grandkids from watching the drama (Credit: ITV)

Father of Moat slams new drama

He then continued, saying: “They are innocent but their lives have been blighted by this. I’m very worried of how this will impact them,” he said.

“I find the whole thing distasteful. The whole thing is still raw. I’m sure it will also be upsetting for Chris Brown’s family and other victims,” he then added.

Blake then went on to say that he had never met Moat. However, he confessed that he had been ready to go and speak to him during the stand-off. However, instead, he watched the stand-off on television.

In a statement, ITV said: “World Productions contacted all the families affected by Raoul Moat’s crimes.”

The Hunt for Raoul Moat continues on Sunday, April 23 at 10.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

