The real reason Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne isn’t featured in The Hunt for Raoul Moat on ITV

The Hunt for Raoul Moat is coming soon to ITV1, and some viewers may well be expecting Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne to appear.

The footballer played a small – but infamous – part in the Northumbria Police manhunt of 2010.

In fact, Gazza’s involvement in the horrifying events are what some people remember first and foremost from the ordeal.

Which is why writer Kevin Sampson and producer Jake Lushingon were forced to explain why the footballer does NOT appear in the new ITV drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

How is Paul Gascoigne connected to the Raoul Moat manhunt?

In 2010, former bouncer Raoul Moat was released from jail and made the sick decision to shoot his former girlfriend Samantha Stobbart and her new boyfriend Chris Brown in Birtley, Gateshead. Moat then launched a vendetta against Northumbria Police, shooting PC David Rathband before going on the run.

Chris Brown subsequently died, and PC David Rathband was left blind. Tragically, he later took his own life.

During the UK manhunt for killer Raoul Moat, former England player Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne became convinced he was Raoul Moat’s brother. He reportedly arrived at a police stand-off in his dressing gown with chicken, lager and a fishing rod.

However, Gazza was suffering from mental health issues at the time. He later explained he had been drinking and had snorted 14 lines of cocaine.

What has Gazza said about the Raoul Moat incident?

He said in his 2015 Evening with Paul Gascoigne: “You’ve got to realise I’m half cut, sitting in the living room, I’ve got about six lines [of cocaine] lined up.

“I’m not realising much but a good line and me and Raoul Moat are sort of friends. A couple more lines and we are good buddies. A few whiskies, another few lines and we went to school together.

“He was in Rothbury, that’s where I used to go fishing so I know the area quite well. Another line and I have a couple of fishing rods and a chicken. He’s going to need a drink. I’ve had 14 lines now and he’s my brother.”

Paul Gascoigne subsequently rang for a taxi and told the driver to take him to Newcastle airport. He says he “genuinely believed” he was the “best therapist in the world” and was capable of “saving Raoul”.

Matt Stokoe plays Raoul Moat in The Hunt for Raoul Moat Moat (Credit: ITV1)

Why isn’t Gazza in The Hunt for Raoul Moat?

Kevin Sampson and producer Jake Lushingon have explained why an actor was not cast to play Paul Gascoigne in The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

Speaking to ED! ahead of the series launch, Kevin said: “When we started researching and planning this, everybody who I reached out to (who was not intimately involved), would say ‘oh, yeah, the one where Gazza turned up with his fishing rods’.

“And, you know, that absolutely undermines and trivialises the tragedy of what really happened. And our one mission is to challenge people to think again, to reevaluate the way they look back on these events.

“To dramatise it would undermine the tone and the intentions of the drama. I think it’s also worth pointing out that Paul Gascoigne at that point was clearly not in a great place.”

Producer Jake added: “There was a not very successful intervention by somebody who was very, very famous. I think it was odd, in a lot of people’s minds – it was bizarre. And so it became a big story at the time. But in terms of the story, it didn’t change it at all. It wasn’t the focus.

“We have referred to it. But for us, it’s nothing really to do with the story we’re trying to tell and had no impact upon it.”

The Hunt for Raoul Moat will air on ITV1 in April 2023.

