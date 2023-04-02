ITV drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat slammed by sickened family of victim

The ITV drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat has been slammed by the family of one of his victims.

Raoul Moat went on a shooting spree in 2010. He shot his ex-girlfriend Samantha Stoddart, her new boyfriend and a police officer before turning the gun on himself.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat will ‘impact’ victims

The three part drama about Raoul Moat’s shooting spree will be broadcast this year.

But the sisters of Samantha Stobbart, who survived being shot, have criticised ITV for making it.

They’re trying to make a few quid

Samantha’s sister Kelly Stobbart says ITV ‘doesn’t understand the impact’ it will have on the families of his victims.

Miss Stobbart told the Daily Mirror: “We’re lucky our Sam survived.

“ITV don’t realise the impact this will have on the people involved. It still gives me nightmares and I suffer PTSD.

“I’m so sick of hearing Raoul’s name and I’m so sick of him being on TV.

“I hate seeing his face on social media and then having to read all the comments people make about Sam. My whole family and I all feel that it should be left in the past.”

The victim’s other sister Claire, who lives in Tenerife, also criticised the ITV drama.

Taking to social media she said: “It’s always the same, every year they’re trying to make a few quid. Dramas, documentaries. By 2030, it’ll be a film.”

What happened to the victims of Raoul Moat

In July 2010 Moat, 37, went on a shotgun spree in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear.

Two days earlier he had been released from Durham prison after serving an 18-week sentence for assaulting a nine-year-old.

He shot ex-girlfriend Samantha twice. She was then left critically ill in hospital.

Samantha only survived because her arm had partially blocked the bullet. Afterwards new boyfriend Chris Brown was shot three times by Moat.

A huge manhunt was launched, but six days later Moat shot police officer David Rathband in the face, leaving him blind.

The officer was found having taken his own life at his home in Blyth, Northumberland, in February 2012. Finally Moat turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

Harry Potter actor Lee Ingleby will play Police Chief Superintendent Neil Adamson in the drama.

ITV said in a statement: “World Productions reached out to all families affected by Moat’s crimes.”

