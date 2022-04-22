Craig Revel Horwood shares wedding update as he plans to invite royal guest

Craig Revel Horwood spilled the beans on his forthcoming wedding on Loose Women today (April 22).

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 57, is getting hitched to his fiancé Jonathan, who is a horticulturist.

The nuptials are sure to be a glamorous affair with a star-studded guest list.

Craig opened up about his wedding plans and which royal guest he’s inviting (Credit: ITV)

Craig Revel Horwood wedding update

The star hopes to say ‘I do’ in 2024.

Craig and Jonathan had planned to get married earlier but Covid put paid to their plans.

The dancer told the Loose Women ladies today: “2023 is now busy and plus we’ve moved house to the East Midlands.”

The couple plan to get married in the grounds of their home which is handy because Jonathan is a gardener.

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood reveals true feelings behind Anton Du Beke on Strictly

Craig hopes Camilla will be at his wedding (Credit: Cover Images)

Which royal is on the guest list?

Craig revealed he plans to invite to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to his wedding.

The pair met at an event for the Royal Osteoporosis Society, of which he is an ambassador for and she is president.

Speaking about his relationship with the future Queen, Craig said: “We get on so well. She is hilarious with a wicked sense of humour.”

Loose Women host Kaye Adams said she’d heard that Camilla was lovely.

Craig gushed: “She is so lovely. I really love her. She’s down to earth and grounded which you don’t always expect from a royal.”

Craig appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Craig was reportedly under fire recently for spilling some secrets about Strictly Come Dancing.

According to reports, the choreographer shared some ‘secret’ judge news ahead of this year’s series and bosses aren’t happy!

Craig is currently touring his show, All Balls and Glitter. It was during a show on this tour that he reportedly revealed to audiences that Anton Du Beke is set to return as a judge this year.

Read more: Anatomy of a Scandal: Meet the cast of Netflix’s hottest new drama

What this means for judge Bruno Tonioli is uncertain, but a source told The Sun that the Beeb wasn’t happy with Craig’s loose lips.

A rep for Strictly declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Anton stepped in for Bruno last year when the Italian found himself stuck in the US due to Covid travel restrictions.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.