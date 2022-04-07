Craig Revel Horwood ‘under fire from Strictly bosses after blabbing secret judge news’

Craig Revel Horwood has reportedly landed himself in hot water with Strictly Come Dancing bosses after ‘blabbing’ secrets about the new series.

According to reports, the 57-year-old revealed some ‘secret’ judge news ahead of this years’ series and bosses aren’t happy!

Strictly judge Craig revealed some secrets recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig Revel Horwood news

Craig has reportedly been told off by Strictly bosses for revealing secrets about this year’s judging panel.

The 57-year-old is currently touring his show, All Balls and Glitter. It was during a show on this tour that he revealed to audiences that Anton Du Beke is set to return as a judge next year.

Read more: Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek Draper

This seems to suggest that Bruno Tonioli has been axed for the 2022 series of the show.

Speaking to The Sun, a TV insider said: “When Anton wasn’t included on the announced line-up of Strictly pros, it was assumed he’d be back as a judge again. But the BBC said nothing was nailed on yet.”

They continued, saying: “Now Craig has blabbed the news and the Beeb aren’t happy — they hadn’t even told Bruno he was being replaced.

A rep for Strictly declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Is Bruno’s Strictly career over? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig’s alleged blabbing of Strictly secrets came during his latest speaking tour. The star apparently revealed to his audiences that BBC bosses had informed judges that Anton would be returning.

Anton stepped in for Bruno last year when the Italian found himself stuck in the US. Covid travel restrictions meant he couldn’t leave. This left bosses scrambling for a replacement judge.

According to The Sun, Craig said to his audience: “I really love Anton. I think he is fantastic.”

“I think last year he did a great job on Strictly as a judge. And we have just found out he is going to do it again this year,” he continued.

The publication claims he then went on to say that he would miss Bruno, as they are good friends.

Anton looks set to return next series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Anton Du Beke returning to Strictly?

Craig’s news about Anton returning comes just days after the 55-year-old declared that he would like to return as a judge.

During an interview with Sussex Life, Anton revealed that he doesn’t know if he’s back – but would like to return.

“The absolute truth is that I don’t know,” he said. “They literally haven’t spoken to me about it. So, whatever you’ve read, it is just a rumour.”

Read more: Channel 5 true crime doc explores why Mary Gough was killed by her husband

“I’m hoping to get a call to say: ‘Look, here you go, come back judging please,’ but we’ll wait and see. I would like to think I’d be on the show in one way or another,” he continued.

“I wouldn’t like to think they would just get rid of me altogether. That would be a bit dramatic to go from dancer to judge to off the show. That would be quite a career path, wouldn’t it?”

However, upon hearing the news, fans were keen for Anton to know the show wouldn’t be the same without him.

“You are one of the foundations of the show – without you it’s nothing, you are the people’s judge and the only judge to have truly earnt that honour,” one fan said.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.