Countdown star Colin Murray splits from wife of 11 years after ‘work pushed them apart’

Countdown star Colin Murray has reportedly split from his wife, Carly Paradis, after 11 years of marriage.

Colin Murray officially took over as Countdown host in January after temporarily replacing Anne Robinson in July last year.

Colin hasn’t officially acknowledged the split, but did confirm in a recent RadioTimes interview that he was living alone.

Countdown’s Colin Murray has reportedly split with wife of 11 years

Colin Murray married Candian-British composer Carly Paradis in 2012, but the pair reportedly split at the end of the last year.

Carly is best known for composing the Line of Duty theme song.

A source close to the couple reportedly told The Sun: “Colin and Carly separated after work pushed them apart.

“They ultimately took the decision at the end of last year that it was no longer working between them.”

The source said that Colin and Carly quietly told family and friends about the split.

While Colin has not directly acknowledged the split, he did confirm in an interview with the RadioTimes that he was living alone.

He said: “It’s just me. I’m master of my domain.”

Countdown star ignores reports on social media

While the reports that Colin and his wife have quietly split have spread today, Colin didn’t acknowledge it.

Instead, he teased the week ahead on Countdown and added that broadcaster and writer Bob Harris was joining Dictionary Corner.

He wrote: “A great week of Countdown ahead with the legend that is @WhisperingBobin dictionary corner!

“Just underway today, and every weekday at 2:10pm on @channel4!”

Fans were overjoyed when Colin Murray was confirmed as the official Countdown host, and some viewers shared their support for Colin.

One viewer wrote: “Hey Colin, hope you’re ok.”

Another viewer shared their appreciation: “Colin, Rachel and Susie are demonstrating the best working rapport seen on this show in my lifetime.

“Going from strength to strength with these three.”

