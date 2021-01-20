Colin Murray is the new face of Countdown, but who is his wife?

The presenter recently took over Nick Hewer’s role on the Channel 4 show.

He’s featured on TV and radio before, but how much do you know about him? Read on to find out more.

Colin Murray is the new face of Countdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Colin Murray married?

Yes, Colin Murray has a wife and her name is Carly Paradis.

The couple have been married for over eight years now.

They tied the knot in 2012 and both live in London.

Carly Paradis is a composer and songwriter (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who is Colin Murray’s wife Carly?

Carly is a Canadian-British songwriter and composer.

You have likely heard her music, as she has worked on the themes of some huge TV series and films.

She is the brains behind the theme song for BBC drama Line Of Duty, for instance.

Carly likewise did the piano arrangements on the soundtrack to the 2009 sci-fi film Moon, which won a BAFTA.

She was also one half of a Canadian pop/rock duo called Oceanship, from 2004 until 2009.

She was the brains behind the Line Of Duty theme music (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What else has Colin Murray done?

Colin, from Northern Ireland, has hosted a number of TV and radio shows, including for the BBC.

His presenting CV includes Match of the Day 2 on BBC Two and BBC Radio 5 Live’s Fighting Talk, the Saturday morning comedy sports panel quiz show.

However, fans of Countdown will know him best for his work as a Dictionary Corner guest on the Channel 4 programme.

Colin Murray has served as a Dictionary Corner guest on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Why is Colin doing Countdown instead of Nick Hewer?

The show chose Colin as longtime presenter Nick Hewer‘s replacement after the host, initially, planned to step back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick said on Twitter in November: “Good luck to Colin Murray, popular Dictionary Corner guest and Countdown fanatic, who takes over from me as host today and for the rest of COVID lockdown recordings (although I’ll still be on your screens for a week or two) as this 76-year-old shields at home – in spite of the amazing military-style safety protocols put in place by ITV Studios and Channel 4.”

The presenter has stepped away from his role on Countdown after a decade (Credit: Channel 4)

Nick steps down permanently

However, Nick has since quit for good.

Nick previously took over from Sky Sports journalist Jeff Stelling in 2011, ahead of his first episode airing in 2012.

Updating fans on Twitter in December, Nick said: “Delighted to be back in the Countdown studio after another enforced lockdown, BUT this latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life and I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year.

“As someone in his 77th year who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog.”

Nick went on to thank Channel 4 and everyone else involved in the production.

