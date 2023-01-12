Colin Murray smiles as he is announced as the new host of Countdown
TV

New Countdown host confirmed as fans delighted: ‘This is the dream team’

Exciting news!

By Réiltín Doherty

Countdown has confirmed Colin Murray will take over as the new permanent host of the popular Channel 4 series, and fans are very happy about the news!

Radio and television host Colin, from Northern Ireland, has previously appeared as the temporary host after Anne Robinson stepped down from her hosting duties last year.

Fans have loved Colin, 45, as host of the show since he joined in July, and now think the show has found its “dream team” alongside Susie Dent and Rachel Riley.

Here’s what Countdown fans think of the new host…

Countdown host Colin Murray smiles next to letters
Colin Murray is confirmed as Countdown’s permanent host (Credit: Channel 4)

New Countdown host revealed

Fans were initially excited when Colin was named as the temporary replacement for Anne Robinson, but now they are delighted to see Colin named as the permanent host.

Rachel Riley shared in fans excitement on Twitter and said: “By popular demand, the man from County Down has moved from caretaker manager to full time official Countdown host.

“Congrats Colin Murray. Welcome to the team properly! We couldn’t be happier to have you.”

Dictionary Corner host Susie Dent also celebrated the news on Twitter: “The news is out! And it’s wonderful.

“Congratulations @ColinMurray on nabbing the best seat on TV and becoming the permanent Countdown host. We are very lucky to have you.”

One fan agreed with the Countdown regulars, tweeting: “This is fantastic news! The whole atmosphere of the show with Colin at the helm is supportive and joyful.”

Another fan said the same thing: “Couldn’t agree more. Colin Murray is the perfect person for the job.”

Many fans are excited to see Colin host alongside Rachel and Susie. One fan said: “Words cannot describe how happy I am! This is the dream team. Well done Colin.”

Looks like Colin is going to make fans very happy as the permanent Countdown host!

Colin Murray smiles in the Countdown chair
Colin Murray has hosted Countdown since July 2022 (Credit: Channel 4)

Nick Hewer hails Colin as the “perfect host”

Colin has also previously stood in for former Countdown host Nick Hewer, and he has also celebrated the news.

Responding to a tweet about his first time hosting the Channel 4 show, Nick said: “I had a great time but here’s my bet – @ColinMurray will be in that @C4Countdown chair in 20 year’s time.

“Perfect host.”

Colin confirmed the news on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Wednesday and said viewing figures were up with him at the helm. He said: “During my caretaker stint we’ve seen more people tune back in.

“With close to a million [0.9m] watching the series final in December, and I want that to just be the beginning.”

Well, it looks like fans are going to be happy to see Colin in the hosting chair for a long time…

YouTube video player

Countdown airs on weekdays at 2:10 pm on Channel 4.

What do you think of Colin Murray? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Channel 4 Colin Murray Countdown Nick Hewer

Trending Articles

Mike Tindall smiling and Zara Tindall
Mike Tindall shares loved-up Instagram photo with wife Zara as fans distracted by royal
Michael Flatley smiling on TV
Michael Flatley cancer diagnosis: Fans ‘pray’ for Riverdance star as he undergoes surgery for ‘aggressive form of cancer’
Coleen Nolan and her ex on Loose Women
Loose Women: Coleen Nolan ‘taking it slowly’ as she ‘reunites with ex’ after spending Christmas together?
EastEnders: Sharon in two-way split pic to show her incredible weight loss
EastEnders: Sharon’s weight loss in new scenes leaves fans thrilled
Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers on Go Local show
Hairy Bikers Go Local sparks same complaints from viewers last night
Pete and Anne Hegerty on The Chase
The Chase fans slam contestant’s teammates as he’s ‘cheated’ of prize