Countdown fans delighted as Anne Robinson’s temporary replacement announced 

A temporary replacement for Anne Robinson on Countdown has been revealed, and it’s a familiar face.

The news comes a week after the 77-year-old revealed that she will be stepping away from her role as host of the long-running Channel 4 show after less than a year fronting it.

Anne is leaving Countdown (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Anne Robinson quits Countdown

Last week it was announced that Anne had called it quits on hosting Countdown.

The 77-year-old took up the role in June of last year after Nick Hewer‘s departure.

She became the first female host on the show in its 39-year history.

Read more: Carol Vorderman fans issue plea as she breaks silence on Countdown return

However, less than a year after making her debut, Anne announced that she is stepping down.

She revealed that despite the offer of a pay rise, she had other things that needed her attention now. These include her grandchildren, her garden, and her New York home.

“I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks,” she said when announcing her departure.

I’m like the assistant manager, given the job until end of season. Earn respect of dressing room (@susie_dent @RachelRileyRR), get some points on the board, try to win a trophy! 75 games to get it right! 🤣 Absolute honour. Fav show ever. July 14 to start of Nov.🙌#Countdown pic.twitter.com/9h2ghIOhgr — colin murray (@ColinMurray) May 10, 2022

Anne Robinson’s replacement

Since Anne announced she’d quit Countdown, speculation has been rife over who will replace her.

Today the speculation was put to bed – for now, anyway.

Colin Murray, who has hosted the show on a temporary basis in the past, is set to return to front the show until November.

The 45-year-old Irish presenter uploaded a video of his journey to his Countdown dressing room on his Twitter earlier.

“I’m like the assistant manager, given the job until end of season,” he tweeted.

“Earn respect of dressing room (@susie_dent @RachelRileyRR), get some points on the board, try to win a trophy! 75 games to get it right!” he continued.

“Absolute honour. Fav show ever. July 14 to start of Nov.”

Colin will be temporarily replacing Anne on the show (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Countdown host

Plenty of Colin’s 203k followers took to the replies to let him know how happy they are that he will be returning temporarily.

“Colin, I’m truly delighted for you – a true fan of the show and a great presenter. I sense that this time, it’s permanent and you’ll be in that seat for years to come. Congratulations,” former host Nick Hewer said.

“Absolutely brilliant news – they have to give you the gig this time,” another wrote.

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

“…and then gets given the job on a permanent basis when the success achieved is clearly there for all to see,” a third tweeted.

“Delighted to see you back, sir. But it should be on a permanent basis! I look forward to tuning in again…,” another said.

“I love Susie [Dent] and Rachel [Riley], don’t play them out of position, congratulations Colin, I’m looking forward to the shows with you,” a fifth wrote.

Countdown airs on weekdays from 2.10pm on Channel 4 and All4.

Are you happy that Colin is returning to host the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!