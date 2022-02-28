Coleen Nolan warns Ruth Langsford as she makes shock sex remark

Coleen Nolan poked fun at Ruth Langsford as she made a remark about feeling sexy on Loose Women today (February 28).

The pair appeared on the ITV programme on Monday alongside their fellow panellists Carol McGiffin and Kelle Bryan.

During the show, the group went on to discuss whether feeling sexy is more difficult with age.

Coleen Nolan pokes fun at Ruth Langsford on Loose Women

Towards the end of the debate, Ruth made the point that feeling sexy isn’t just for the younger generation.

The 61-year-old declared: “You do not have to be young to feel sexy. You do not have to look a certain way to feel sexy.”

Coleen, 56, asked: “Do you feel sexy?”

People are having their lunch!

Ruth went on to explain that her husband, Eamonn Holmes, is very complimentary of her.

Ruth responded: “Not all the time but I think when you have a partner who makes you feel sexy. Eamonn is always very complimentary. You know, I am bigger than I was.

“I am not always happy with my body but Eamonn is always very complimentary.”

Carol said: “Mark is always complimentary about me, even when I feel yuck.”

Ending the programme, Ruth remarked: “Anyway, us sexy lot… we have got to go now.”

What did Coleen say?

Coleen interrupted: “Stop it! People are having their lunch.”

Ruth continued the joke, saying: “I have got to go and find whether I have any matching underwear anywhere!”

It isn’t the first time that Ruth has opened up on Eamonn’s confidence boosts.

Back in 2020, the television star admitted her husband often makes her “feel sexy”.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Ruth previously said: “I definitely feel sexy at 60, but a big part of this is thanks to my husband.

“Eamonn makes me feel sexy. He tells me, ‘You look fantastic, I think you’re really sexy, I fancy you’, and that’s great. He definitely boosts my confidence.”

She added: “If I’m honest, do I like my wobbly bits? No I don’t but I accept them.”

When it comes to Coleen’s love life, the star is currently dating Michael Jones after meeting him on a dating app.

