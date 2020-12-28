Ruth Langsford has praised her husband Eamonn Holmes for ‘making her feel sexy’.

The This Morning and Loose Women presenter, 60, said she’s learnt to accept her “wobbly bits” even though she doesn’t like them.

Ruth said her hubby and presenting partner Eamonn, 61, “boosts” her confidence.

Ruth Langsford praised Eamonn Holmes for ‘making her feel sexy’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ruth Langsford say about Eamonn Holmes?

Speaking to Closer magazine, Ruth said: “I definitely feel sexy at 60, but a big part of this is thanks to my husband.

“Eamonn makes me feel sexy. He tells me, ‘You look fantastic, I think you’re really sexy, I fancy you’, and that’s great. He definitely boosts my confidence.”

She added: “If I’m honest, do I like my wobbly bits? No I don’t but I accept them. Of course I don’t look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you cellulite.'”

Ruth said she’s accepted her “wobbly bits” (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ruth said she does have “a certain degree of confidence in myself” but it’s “not that high”.

Eamonn and Ruth’s final This Morning show

Meanwhile, the couple recently hosted their final Friday show on This Morning.

Ruth and Eamonn will be replaced on the programme by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary from next month.

The pair will continue to host half-terms and other holidays.

At the end of their final Friday, the pair signed off with an emotional message to viewers.

Ruth and Eamonn hosted their final This Morning Friday earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn said: “Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.

“We appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.”

Ruth added: “It’s been a tricky year for everybody, we hope we have helped you through it a little bit.

“Thank you for all your support. Have a very Merry Christmas and lots of love from us.”

