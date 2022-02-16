Janet Street-Porter apologises on Loose Women after remark about Coleen Nolan’s boyfriend

Janet Street-Porter apologised to Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan after making a remark about her boyfriend.

The 75-year-old journalist appeared on the ITV daytime show earlier today (February 16).

But after making a comment about Coleen’s current flame, Janet quickly apologised for her mistake.

Janet Street-Porter apologised to Coleen Nolan on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter apologises on Loose Women

Coleen previously met her boyfriend Michael Jones on a dating app.

After dating in secret for a number of months, the couple went public with their romance in January.

Janet brought up their loved-up relationship whilst discussing a topic on ‘rejection’ on the show today.

Read more: Loose Women: Janet Street-Porter takes swipe at Coleen Nolan’s romance

The broadcaster said: “If we look at Coleen… happy in love Coleen.”

Jane Moore joked: “She said bitterly!”

Janet continued: “She thought that the bloke she now thinks is the best thing since sliced bread, and she won’t mind me saying this…

Michael and Coleen have been together for 7 months now (Credit: ITV)

“She thought he was a little bit boring at first, then she had a reconsider.”

The star went on to explain that her best friend also went through a similar situation.

As the segment drew to a close, Jane took the time to correct Janet’s previous comment.

Sorry Coleen!

She said: “By the way, I was also privy to that conversation with Coleen.

“What she actually said was that she thought he was too nice, not boring.”

Janet quickly added: “Correction – sorry Coleen! She’s very happy.”

Jane corrected Janet over her mistake (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coleen Nolan’s new boyfriend makes debut on Loose Women

The moment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

Taking to Twitter, one commented: “See how easily things can get lost in translation – if Jane hadn’t been privy to the conversation, we’d be sat here thinking h’mm Coleen initially thought her partner was boring. Be careful what you say Janet!!”

Another added: “Hope Coleen isn’t having a domestic now!”

Coleen introduces her boyfriend on Loose Women

It comes after Coleen introduced Michael to the nation during an episode of Loose Women last month.

The pair appeared smitten as the singer gushed over her new man.

At the time, Coleen said: “It’s lovely the way it’s going, it’s going really well. We don’t need to think about the M-word yet,” referring to marriage!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.