Christine Lampard couldn’t contain her laughter on Lorraine today (August 10), as Dr Amir Khan’s mum called him live on air.

The presenter is currently taking over hosting duties from Lorraine Kelly on the ITV programme.

On Tuesday’s show, Dr Amir joined Christine to discuss the latest health headlines.

Christine Lampard couldn’t contain her laughter over the live blunder (Credit: ITV)

Christine Lampard erupts into laughter over Dr Amir’s mum

The pair were discussing a recent study involving new mums.

However, Dr Amir’s mother accidentally interrupted the conversation.

He began: “This is a study that has come out from the University of California…”

Dr Amir’s face disappeared from screens as a Zoom logo appeared in his place.

The medic explained: “Oh, sorry! That was my mother trying to call me, I’m so sorry.”

Christine erupted into the laughter while Dr Amir attempted to fix his screen.

Christine spoke to a blank screen as Dr Amir resolved the issue (Credit: ITV)

The host exclaimed: “I love Mama Khan!”

Dr Amir then joked: “Mum stop it! This is why I’m not getting any sleep because my mum is trying to ring me all of the time.”

And the moment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

How did Lorraine viewers react?

Taking to Twitter, one commented: “LOVE that Mama Khan is trying to Skype @DrAmirKhanGP LIVE on @lorraine while he’s trying to chat to @clbleakley.

“That’s mum’s for you! #Tuesdayfunny @ITV.”

Another said: “Before long Mama Khan will be more famous than @DrAmirKhanGP.”

A third added: “I’m loving Mama Khan, she’s comedy gold bless her.”

Not now Mama Khan! 🤣@DrAmirKhanGP gave us all a giggle when his mum tried to interrupt his interview live on air. pic.twitter.com/XYEzVU6chi — Lorraine (@lorraine) August 10, 2021

A fourth shared: “Absolutely hilarious.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “Oh no you declined the call, Mama Khan will be making you pay for that for weeks!!!”

Meanwhile, the hilarious blunder follows shortly after Christine gave viewers an insight into Ant Partlin’s wedding day.

The ITV star attended the ceremony alongside her husband, Frank Lampard, on Saturday.

During a segment with Dr Amir this week, Christine shared: “I was at a wedding at the weekend, I’m sure you’ve maybe spotted that it was in the paper of course, Ant and Anne-Marie they tied the knot on Saturday.

“Beautiful ceremony, beautiful wedding and clearly an even better night time party because not only was I screaming over the music to speak to people, but I was obviously singing as well.

“And the voice went yesterday Amir I’ve got to say.”

