Christine Lampard hits out at Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr

Christine Lampard has hit out at Meghan Markle‘s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, for comments he made about her ahead of his appearance on Big Brother VIP in Australia.

During a chat with showbiz expert Ross King on Monday’s Lorraine, Christine and Ross discussed the celebrity version of the reality show.

After watching a teaser trailer for the show featuring Thomas Markle Jr, Christine then remarked: “It’s just a little bit cringe.”

Christine hit out at Thomas Markle Jr over his attack on Meghan (Credit: ITV)

She then asked Ross: “Has that made the news at all over there (America)?”

He replied: “Yes a little bit. It’s starting to filter through so it will be interesting to see what comes of it and made that was the only thing he actually said. We’ll find out over the next coming weeks and months.”

Christine then showed empathy for Meghan and Harry as she considered how the video must have made them feel. She added: “Another headache for Meghan and Harry undoubtedly.”

Thomas made comments about his half-sister Meghan on Australian Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

What did Christine Lampard hear Thomas say?

In the trailer for Big Brother VIP Thomas is seen talking to the camera as he boasts: “I’m Meghan Markle’s brother.”I’m the biggest brother of them all.”

He then goes on to brag about the time he made scathing remarks about his sister to Prince Harry.

He said: “I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow.”

Thomas Jr called Meghan ‘shallow’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other contestants on the new spin of the previous Celebrity Big Brother format include Omarosa – a former advisor for Donald Trump.

Former Olympian and reality TV superstar Caitlyn Jenner also features in the trailer which boasts some sensational viewing ahead.

It’s not the first time Meghan has had to deal with members of her family talking about her on worldwide TV.

Both her father Thomas Markle and sister Samantha Markle have been keen to discuss their famous relative on several occasions.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!