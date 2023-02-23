Chris Kamara and Ben Shephard speaking on GMB
Chris Kamara gives health update during emotional GMB appearance: ‘I’ve got inflammation on my brain’

Chris is 'trying anything' to improve his condition

By Réiltín Doherty

Chris Kamara appeared on Good Morning Britain today (January 23) and gave an update on his health after his diagnosis of motor speech disorder apraxia.

The former footballer appeared on the show to promote a petition to help dying people to be able to access their state pension.

Chris stated: “No one should die in poverty.”

He opened up about his own diagnosis with apraxia last year, and appeared in a documentary about his struggle with speech loss.

Chris Kamara frowns during GMB apperance
Chris Kamara gave an update on his health on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Chris Kamara health update: ‘I’ve got inflammation on my brain’

As Chris Kamara campaigned for terminally-ill people to access their pension, Kate Garraway asked for an update on Chris’ own health.

He shared: “I’m okay. I’ve got inflammation on my brain.

“So, that’s the reason why I have good and bad days. I was with Shep [Ben Shephard] yesterday and that was a bad day.

“Today is better, so much better.”

Chris also shared that he’s on a very strict diet to try and improve his condition.

Chris said: “I’m doing a dairy-free diet, I’m trying anything.”

Ben, a close friend of Chris, added: “Gluten-free, alcohol-free!”

Chris continued: “I’m trying all these vitamins to see if it helps.”

Kate shared her hopes for Chris and said she “hopes it will”.

Chris Kamara smiles on Good Morning Britain
Chris also campaigned for dying people to be able to access their pension on the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers rally around Chris after his GMB appearance

After the football pundit’s appearance on Good Morning Britain, viewers took to social media to share their support for Chris.

One viewer wrote: “Huge luck to Kammy, such a nice guy going through a really horrible time.”

You’re a national treasure Kammy.

A second viewer added: “What a man while suffering himself thinks of others. One of life’s good guys!”

A third said: “Hope what you’re doing really helps you Kammy.”

Another viewer added: “You’re a national treasure Kammy.”

YouTube video player

