On Good Morning Britain today, Kate Garraway was left “crumpling” after a guest told her she ‘smelt’.

Appearing on today’s show of Good Morning Britain, the hosts spoke with three volunteers who had been searching for survivors in Turkey following the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Their dog called Colin had also travelled with them and contributed to the rescue efforts.

Kate Garraway and Ed Balls spoke with rescue volunteers and their dog Colin (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

Speaking to fire rescue experts Neil Woodmansey, Ashley Hilred and Mark Dungworth, Kate said: “For all those people watching who can’t get their dog to walk to heel, how did you train Colin to be so extraordinary? Give us some tips.”

Neil then explained that Colin the Collie has loved toys since he was puppy. He said: “So what you do is, you’ve got the toy and you don’t give him it, you tease him so he barks at you and then he gets the toy.”

Kate was told she ‘smelt’ by a guest

The firefighter then added: “So eventually, and I am not being rude Kate but you smell, as in we all smell.”

Co-presenter Ed Balls, joked: “I mean tell me about it, tell me about it! It’s all in the morning, thank God you’ve said it.”

Laughing off the joke, Kate said: “I am just crumpling.”

Kate Garraway presented alongside co-host Ed Balls (Credit: ITV)

After stating that his wording was wrong, Neil continued: “The reality is we all smell and the dog will always find you on your scent.

“The idea is if your smell is coming out Colin will smell it.”

So eventually, and I am not being rude Kate but you smell, as in we all smell.

The dog Colin then sat up and barked, leaving Kate to say: “You see, Colin is jumping to my defence.”

It’s been reported that over 47,000 people have died following the two earthquakes that hit the Turkey and Syria border.

Read more: Kate Garraway distracts GMB viewers with bold appearance today after ‘tricky 48 hours’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.