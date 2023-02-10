Kate Garraway distracts GMB viewers with bold appearance today after ‘tricky 48 hours’

Kate Garraway stepped out to present the latest GMB show alongside co-host Adil Ray on Friday after recently admitting to a ‘tricky 48 hours’.

The pair discussed everything from the earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria to rises in energy bill prices.

However, viewers found themselves distracted by Kate’s outfit, as they compared her to ‘Sabrina Spellman’s aunts’.

GMB host Kate Garraway hosted GMB alongside Adil Ray today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway latest

Kate stunned on GMB today as she wore a silky mint green blouse with a black bow on the front.

But during the show, viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Kate’s look, with one fan saying that the presenter looks like an ‘After Eight’ chocolate!

One viewer tweeted: “@GMB why [is] Kate dressed as Sabrina Spellman’s aunts? Just needs Salem the black cat on the table.”

Another added: “@adilray @GMB @kategarraway Why do I fancy an After Eight chocolate all of a sudden??” alongside a photo of Kate on the show.

Kate wowed viewers with her outfit choice today (Credit: ITV)

However, some viewers thought the GMB star looked ‘absolutely stunning’ on the show today.

Someone else wrote: “@Kategarraway where is that green blouse from this morning,” with a heart eye emoji.

Another fan also commented: “Kate you look absolutely stunning #goodmorningbritain #GMB.”

This came after Kate sparked concerns for her husband Derek’s health, after she admitted that she’s had a ‘tricky 48 hours’.

Kate has been caring for her husband Derek as he has been suffering from Long Covid since 2020.

But despite her difficult days, Kate shared a photo of some of her flowers and explained that they’ve given her ‘hope’ during a recent rough period.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote: “So this is why I love nature & gardening so much – after a tricky 48 hours of feeling like I am trudging up hill on ice, my first crocus bursts up – the spirit of life & hope in gorgeous yellow form!!”

Derek receives round the clock care for his condition.

