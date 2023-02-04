Kate Garraway pays touching tribute as she shares unseen picture of husband Derek

It’s been a tough few years for Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper.

The 55 year old has documented her husband’s recovery after a near-fatal battle with coronavirus in 2020.

The popular Good Morning Britain presenter has since fronted two documentaries on the subject.

And now Kate has taken to Instagram to not only share a lovely unseen picture of a smiling Derek, but also to pay touching tribute to one of his carers, Jake.

Sharing a sweet snap of Jake and Derek together, Kate wrote: “Many of you will remember Jake who cared for Derek when he first came out of hospital in April 21 – from the documentary Caring for Derek.

“You will know what a wonderful healthcare professional he is.”

The world of carers never fails to surprise me with their depths of talent, thoughtfulness and motivation.

Kate continued that as well as his work as a carer, Jake is also a stellar musician who has just released a new song.

“No surprise [but the song] is full of love and inspiration to keep going and never give up,” she said.

“The world of carers never fails to surprise me with their depths of talent, thoughtfulness and motivation.”

Jake himself then replied: “Thank you so much and it’s a big privilege to be there for Derek.”

Fans react

Many of the Good Morning Britain host’s 1.1 million followers flocked to the comments to share their support for her sentiment.

“When you get a good carer, keep hold of them and appreciate them,” one fan wrote.

“What a wonderful photo!” agreed a second of the snap, which showed Derek smiling in bed talking to Jake.

“What would we do without these wonderful people? Much love sent to you all.”

“You’re such an inspiration yourself Kate,” said a third. “You always see the good in others with appreciation. Love to you and your family.”

Derek contracted Covid in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Kate confronts Matt Hancock

Kate was recently praised by fans after an emotional confrontation with Matt Hancock on Good Morning Britain.

The former Health Secretary appeared on the programme, where he was quizzed about breaking his own lockdown rules.

“At the time it mattered and my husband Derek was in hospital and not able to see his kids,” she said.

“And the thousands of other people couldn’t see that they loved because they were following the guidelines.

“It gives the impression that you still don’t get why they’re cross.”

Derek was the UK’s longest Covid patient, having spent 13 months in hospital.

He came out of hospital in 2021 but still receives round the clock care.

