GMB host Charlotte Hawkins was left visibly upset on today’s show (April 15) as she was shown a video of her late father Frank.

Charlotte‘s beloved dad Frank passed away in 2015 after a three-year battle with motor neurone disease.

On today’s GMB, Charlotte took part in the new ice feet challenge, designed to raise awareness of how the disease makes sufferers feel, and to raise funds and awareness.

Charlotte Hawkins got upset when speaking about her father on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Charlotte Hawkins say about her father?

Charlotte told co-host Ben Shephard: “It’s all about trying to raise awareness.

“And for those families, when someone with MND does lose their voice, it’s a difficult thing.”

As a video of her chatting to her dad flashed up on screen, Charlotte revealed: “And it happened with my dad and it’s difficult to have that conversation and chat to him.

Oh it’s going to set me off.

“There he is when he does still have his voice, it was weak at that stage,” she said.

Getting emotional, she added: “Oh it’s going to set me off.”

When the camera panned back to Charlotte she was looking down at the desk, apologising as she looked up with tears in her eyes.

Charlotte’s dad Frank died in 2015 after a battle with MND (Credit: ITV)

‘Stop making a fuss!’

Charlotte then took part in the ice feet challenge, which was invented by former footballer and MND sufferer Lee Johnrose.

The GMB host was tasked with putting her feet into a bucket of ice for 92 seconds.

She explained the challenge was designed to help others understand what it feels like for MND sufferers who cope with feelings of numbness every day.

“My dad, when he was diagnosed, he said it felt like he was walking through snow every day,” Charlotte said.

After she plunged her feet into the ice bucket, co-host Ben jokingly quipped that she was “cheating” and urged her to plunge her feet in further.

“Stop making a fuss,” he demanded. “You’ve been banging on about this!”

Well done @CharlotteHawkns 👏 It’s the new challenge you need to get involved in! The ice foot challenge involves plunging your feet in an ice bucket for 92 seconds to raise money for motor neurone disease.#IceFoot92 pic.twitter.com/vln1afpuPj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 15, 2021

So what did viewers say about Charlotte’s upset?

Good Morning Britain viewers were super supportive of Charlotte.

One commented: “Well done. Charlotte was very emotional this morning. I lost my mum and two of my sisters to MND – such a cruel disease.”

Another commented that her dad “would be proud” of her.

“Charlotte Hawkins, you did it! Your dad would be proud,” they said.

You can find out more about the #IceFoot92 on the MND Association website here.

