Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray has thanked his supporters after receiving racist abuse on social media.

The TV presenter, 46, has been filling in for Piers Morgan this month after the former host quit the ITV daytime show.

Adil Ray is hosting GMB throughout April (ITV)

What did Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray say?

On Wednesday (April 14), Adil took to Twitter to hit out at racist trolls who had branded him “too Muslim” to be hosting the TV show.

Others, he said, had suggested he was “not Muslim enough”, or even called him “anti-English”.

In a defiant tweet, Adil said that despite the online backlash, he was “loving every minute” of being on GMB.

He tweeted. “This week on Twitter I’ve been called a lefty liberal, a true Tory, a race baiter, anti English, too Muslim and not Muslim enough. Phew!

“Back on your box next Monday @gmb for the next instalment. Thank you so much for giving us your time and watching. I’m loving every minute.”

This week on Twitter I’ve been called a lefty liberal, a true tory, a race baiter, anti English, too Muslim and not Muslim enough. Phew! Back on your box next Monday @gmb for the next instalment. Thank you so much for giving us your time and watching. I’m loving every minute. 🤛🏾 — Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) April 14, 2021

Adil also had some quick-witted responses to his critics in the replies.

One troll asked him: “Can I add very boring and a bit fake?”

Adil hit back: “Sure. Why are you responding to something that bores you? Have a lovely exciting, riveting week x.”

Thank you so much for giving us your time and watching. I’m loving every minute.

Another Twitter user told him: “Not sure anyone is watching, Adil, I heard ratings very low after Piers went.”

The presenter replied: “Let me know when you’re sure. x.”

The GMB host said some have claimed he is ‘too Muslim’ (Credit: ITV)

Why did Piers quit GMB?

Piers Morgan sensationally quit the programme after refusing to apologise for comments he made about not believing the Duchess of Sussex, following her explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan Markle raised allegations of racism against the Royal Family, and also said she struggled to get the help she needed when she felt suicidal while pregnant.

Piers clashed with weatherman Alex Beresford over the comments and quit later that day.

Adil confirmed earlier this month he would be temporarily replacing Piers. He told his Twitter followers: “Some news for you… I will be co hosting @gmb throughout the whole of April, Mon to Weds, starting this Monday with @kategarraway and with @susannareid100 after the hols.”

