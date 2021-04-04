Adil Ray has confirmed he is the replacement for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain this month.

The presenter is stepping in after Piers quit following a row over his remarks about Meghan Markle‘s sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Announcing his new role on Twitter, Adil said: “Some news for you… I will be co hosting @gmb throughout the whole of April, Mon to Weds, starting this Monday with @kategarraway and with @susannareid100 after the hols.

“I would love for you to make it your daily wake up if you fancy it!”

Adil Ray will he hosting on GMB throughout April (ITV)

Will there be a permanent replacement for Piers?

Adil – who is a regular on the ITV show – will only be sat in Piers’ recently vacated seat throughout April, so questions remain about who will take the slot permanently.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo recently admitted Piers would be a tough act to follow, and suggested the show would “mix and match” hosts until making a decision on what to do next.

I will be co hosting GMB throughout the whole of April.

“Piers is a special thing. You can’t replace somebody like him. There is nobody like Piers, for good or bad,” he told Deadline.

“We have a roster of presenters, including Ben [Shephard], Susanna [Reid], Charlotte [Hawkins], and Kate [Garraway]. They’re all stepping up and doing a few more days than they would have done… We’ll mix and match until we feel what the right thing is to do.”

Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain last month (Credit: SplashNews)

Adil’s tweet was met with a mixed reaction online, with many viewers saying he would be a great addition but some saying they still missed Piers.

Singer Lily Allen was among those to congratulate the comedian, tweeting that it was “awesome news”, while another fan said Adil was “a good choice and pleasing on the eye”.

However, there were those who shared the hashtag #BringBackPiers and said they still missed the outspoken presenter.

“Good luck Adil! Hope it goes well,” said one viewer. “I’ve stopped watching @gmb after years now Piers Morgan has gone. I didn’t like the way he had to go to be honest. He was a fabulous presenter. The best.”

Why did Piers quit the show?

Piers quit the morning show in March after saying he didn’t believe remarks made by Meghan in her Oprah interview.

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

During the wide-ranging conversation with Oprah, Meghan made claims about her mental health and racism within the Royal Family.

Piers’ remarks sparked a controversy but he refused to change his stance, later tweeting that freedom of speech was “a hill I’m happy to die on”.

