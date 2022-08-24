Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – Who is in the line-up this year?

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 this September but who’s in the line up this year?

We cover all the whole line up here!

Ferne McCann joins Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Credit: Channel 4)

Ferne McCann joins the Celebrity SAS line up

The Only Was Is Essex star Ferne McCann will feature on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins this September!

The model and reality TV star is best known for starring in TOWIE for nine series of the show.

She’s also participated in the fifteenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and finished in third place in 2015.

Ferne’s also had her own reality show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and became a regular Showbiz reporter on This Morning.

She had this to say about being on the show: “It just felt like the right time in my life to be challenged. I had no idea what to expect but I wanted to see how tough it really is.

“You’re stripped of everything, broken down to the point you have no choice but to build yourself back up again. It was the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so glad I’ve done it.”

Pete Wicks joins the Channel 4 show (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete Wicks will compete in Celebrity SAS this year

Fellow TOWIE star Pete Wicks will also compete on Celebrity SAS 2022!

He’s been on TOWIE since 2015 and has featured on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Celebs Go Dating and The Celebrity Circle since.

He says this about the experience of Celeb SAS: “I’m fortunate to have a very pampered life, so to get the chance to test what you’re truly made of was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins features Curtis Prichard this year! (Credit: Channel 4)

Curtis Pritchard is on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is also on Celebrity SAS this year.

Curtis Pritchard is a dancer and choreographer, and features as a professional on the Irish version of Strictly Come Dancing.

He competed on Love Island in 2019, finishing in fourth place.

In 2021, Curtis made his acting debut alongside his brother AJ on Hollyoaks.

He said this about the experience: “I’ve always been into pushing myself to the extreme, but let’s be honest, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is the most extreme show on TV.

“It’s seeing whether you can cope, whether you can go to hell and back and come out the other side stronger and better. I really wanted to see if I had what it takes!”

AJ Pritchard joins his brother Curtis on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

AJ Pritchard also features on the Channel 4 show…

The former Strictly professional AJ Pritchard joins his brother on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

AJ is a dancer, he was a Strictly Professional from 2016 until 2019.

In 2020, he participated in the twentieth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Reflecting on the experience AJ said this: “It was enlightening. Everything about the show is so positive.

“Even in the most dangerous scenarios there’s always a positive to take from it. This was a massive life goal ticked. It was everything I hoped it would be and more.”

Jade Jones joins the line-up (Credit: Channel 4)

Olympian Jade Jones joins Celebrity SAS 2022 line up

Taekwondo athlete and Olympic gold medal winner Jade Jones will also be competing in Celebrity SAS.

In 2012, she won Britain’s first taekwondo Olympic gold medal in her category, and received an MBE in 2013 for services to the sport.

In the 2020 New Year’s Honours, she received an OBE for services to taekwondo and sport.

She says this about Celebrity SAS: “After losing at the Olympics I wanted to figure myself out, I wanted to see just how tough I really am because I think I’m a bit of a baby when it comes to anything other than fighting!

“But I had no idea how tough it really is, they make it look easy on TV but when you’re in it, it’s brutal!”

Jennifer Ellison joins the group (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity SAS 2022 line up: Jennifer Ellison

The Liverpool-born actress will be in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win line-up this year.

Jennifer is probably best known for playing Emily Shadwick in Brookside.

Her other best known role is as Meg Giry in the 2004 film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera.

She also starred on the reality television show Dance Mums with Jennifer Ellison, the UK version of Dance Moms.

Jennifer says: “Going on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is like labour – you go to hell and back but then you get the most incredible reward at the end which stays with you for life.

“It changes you and I’ll never be the same again, I’m so thankful for the experience.”

Jonathan will be taking on the challenge! (Credit: Channel 4)

Jonathan Broom-Edwards joins the show

Para-athlete Jonathan Broom-Edwards also joins Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jonathan competes in the high jump and in 2013 he won his first major international medal with a silver medal at the IPC Athletic World Championship.

In the 2016 Paralympic Games, he achieved a Silver Olympic medal.

In 2020, he received an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to athletics.

He adds: “It’s the best experience. I would recommend it to anyone because I came out knowing more about myself and that I can endure much more hardship than I ever thought possible.

“I’ve taken those lessons into my everyday life moving forward!”

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith features (Credit: Channel 4)

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith features on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Maisie Smith, who’s best known for playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders will compete on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins this year.

In 2020, she competed in the eighteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside partner Gorka Marquez, reaching the final but losing out to Bill Bailey.

This year, it was announced Maisie would be making her musical theatre debut in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, playing Fran.

She had this to say about competing in the show: “I’ve seen the show before and I really wanted to put my mental strength to the test.

“I’ve always pushed myself but this was beyond limits I didn’t even know I had. It was the best experience of my life…”

Shannon Courtenay joins Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Credit: Channel 4)

Shannon Courtenay joins the Channel 4 programme

Professional boxer Shannon Courtenay also joins the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins!

She made her professional debut in 2019, and since won the WBA Bantamweight World Title.

She’s known for her boxing nickname ‘The Baby Face Assassin’.

Shannon says: “People only know me in the ring, they don’t know what I’m really like as a person, so I wanted to show the real me, the vulnerable side to me.

“If any show is going to break you down like that, it’s SAS: Who Dares Wins!”

Love Island’s Amber Gill is a contestant this September (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Contestants – Amber Gill

Love Island winner Amber Gill competes on Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins this September.

Since her Love Island win, she has presented the ITV show The Full Treatment and released her debut romance novel, Until I Met You.

Amber adds: “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a massive test of who you are as an individual.

“I learnt so much about myself that I didn’t expect in such a short space of time, but let me tell you, it’s really f**king hard!”

Ashley Cain also joins the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Ashley Cain is in this years line up

Former Coventry City footballer Ashley Cain will feature in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins this year.

Ashley is also an MTV reality TV personality, starring in the series Ex on the Beach and competing on The Challenge.

Ashley lost his daughter Azaylia Diamond to leukaemia at just eight months old last year.

He and Safiyya Vorajee announced that they were starting a charity in their daughter’s name to fight childhood cancer.

Ashley says: “Losing my daughter was the most difficult experience of my life. I think to combat trauma you need to step outside your comfort zone and see who you really are.

“There’s no better way to do that than on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, so when the opportunity came, I took it with both hands!”

Calum Best features on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Calum Best: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022

Entrepreneur Calum Best will also compete on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in September.

Calum is the son of footballer George Best, he took part in the fifteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother, coming in third.

He is also returned for the nineteenth series.

Calum Best has featured on Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach.

Calum had this to say about his experience on the show: “I’ve wanted to do this show since it started.

“It’s the coolest, most intriguing, entertaining show on TV because it shows people being challenged in a way you never get to see.

“It looked terrifying but I’d been asking for it for so long, so bring it on!”

Athlete Dwain Chambers on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win (Credit: Channel 4)

Dwain Chambers is on the line-up this year

Dwain Chambers is also on the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up this year.

The athlete is known for his track sprinting career, he has won international medals at World and European levels and is one of the fastest European sprinters in the history of athletics.

Dwain adds: “I wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone, but I didn’t know what I’d let myself in for! It takes you through a series of lows that make you realise who you are.

“You’re either somebody who crumbles under pressure, or you step up. And every single one of us stepped up. I loved every single bit of it.

“Would I do it again? Hell no! But I’m glad I did it.”

Fatima Whitbread is on the show this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Fatima Whitbread on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Olympian Fatima Whitbread will also compete on this show this September.

She is a javelin thrower and winner of both an Olympic Silver and Bronze medal and received an MBE in 1987.

She appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2011 and in 2020, she trekked the Sultans Trail for BBC Two’s Pilgrimage: Road to Istanbul.

Fatima says: “As a young woman I was always adventurous and living in a children’s home, I was tough and had a survival instinct, so doing Celebrity SAS: Who Dares is really a knock on from those days.

“I’d have liked to have done it as a young Whitbread, but I think I’ve flown the flag for older women!”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Sunday September 4 at 9pm.

Are you excited for the new season? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.