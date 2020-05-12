Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers claim to spot editing 'blunder' during sea endurance challenge

Channel 4 viewers appear to have spotted what looks like an editing blunder in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

During last night's (Monday, May 11) episode, the contestants had to take part in a tough sea challenge that saw them linking arms in the freezing water while the waves crashed over their heads.

What did viewers say?

Viewers claimed to have spotted a blunder during last night's endurance challenge (Credit: Channel 4)

It was brutal to watch, but some viewers at home were certain they had spotted evidence the scene had been heavily edited and filmed multiple times.

On Twitter, fans of the show couldn't help noticing that some of the celebrities seemed to have switched places at several points throughout the horrific endurance test.

Brendan Cole was positioned next to Lauren Steadman (Credit: Channel 4)

"What's with the editing on the sea challenge?!!" someone tweeted to dancer Brendan Cole. "One minute it shows you next to Lauren, then it shows you next to Tony?! How's that work? #CelebritySAS."

Must have been awful doing it twice...

Another wrote: "So that walk into the water took three or four takes? Brendan, Lauren and the boxer bloke swapped around about five times. Fake. #CelebritySAS."

But later, boxer Tony Bellew was between them (Credit: Channel 4)

"Must have been awful doing it twice... #SASWhoDaresWins #CelebritySAS

@TonyBellew @BrendanCole @antmiddleton," joked a third, alongside snaps of the sea challenge.

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

@BrendanCole what’s with the editing on the sea challenge?!! One minute it shows you next to Lauren then it shows you next to Tony?! How’s that work? #CelebritySAS — Katie (@ktleader) May 11, 2020

So that walk into the water took 3 or 4 takes? Brendan Lauren and the boxer bloke swapped around about 5 times 🤷‍♂️. Fake. #CelebritySAS — Seosamh O'Liathain (@liathainjoe) May 11, 2020

It follows an emotional episode last week that saw reality star Joey Essex open up about the impact of his mother's tragic suicide.

Heartbreaking scenes

Channel 4 viewers were reduced to tears hearing the former TOWIE favourite speak about losing his mum when he was just 10 years old.

He said on the programme: "I just started, I know it's stupid, being able to talk about it openly and saying the word 'mum' probably, like, three or four years ago.

"I always ask myself why. Why she would do that? Because I know my mum loved me.

"[I've got] a big trust issue... One day she was there and one day she was gone. It's like, why?"

"I didn't understand," Joey added afterwards. "I remember saying 'she can't be gone, she'll come back because why would she leave me?"

