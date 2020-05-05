Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers in tears as Joey Essex recalls his mother's suicide

Channel 4 viewers were reduced to tears last night hearing Joey Essex open up about the impact of losing him mum to suicide on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

During Monday's (May 4) episode, the reality star spoke candidly about his mum taking her own life when he was just 10 years old.

He said on the programme: "I just started, I know it's stupid, being able to talk about it openly and saying the word 'mum' probably, like, three or four years ago.

Joey Essex had Celebrity SAS viewers in tears when he opened up about the lasting impact of his mum's suicide (Credit: Channel 4)

"I always ask myself why. Why she would do that? Because I know my mum loved me.

Joey opened up about his difficult childhood

"[I've got] a big trust issue... One day she was there and one day she was gone. It's like, why?"

The former TOWIE star added afterwards: "I didn't understand. I remember saying 'she can't be gone, she'll come back because why would she leave me?"

Joey said he's only recently been able to say the word 'mum' (Credit: Channel 4)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said, alongside a sad-face emoji: "Joey Essex talking about his Mum #CelebritySASWhoDaresWins."

"Wow my heart is actually breaking for @JoeyEssex_" said another. "Felt his pain so much talking about his mum. But amazed how strong he was whilst doing it! Just shows you everyone is soooo quick to judge and has no clue about what has happened in that person's life! #CelebritySASWhoDaresWins."

Just want to give Joey Essex a hug.

"What Joey said about his mum actually broke my heart!" tweeted a third. "This show makes you find stuff out about these people that you NEVER would have imagined! #CelebritySASWhoDaresWins."

A fourth wrote: "Hearing Joey talking about his mum's suicide was heart wrenching #CelebritySAS."

Joey Essex talking about his Mum 🥺 #CelebritySASWhoDaresWins — Zoe Murray (@zoemurrayx) May 4, 2020

wow my heart is actually breaking for @JoeyEssex_ 🥺 felt his pain so much talking about his mum☹️ but amazed how strong he was whilst doing it! Just shows you everyone is soooo quick to judge and has no clue about what has happened in that persons like!#CelebritySASWhoDaresWins — courtss (@courtsswalker) May 4, 2020

Hearing Joey talking about his mums suicide was heart wrenching #CelebritySAS — Dani ⚫️⚪️ (@DanielleFulkes) May 4, 2020

Someone else said: "#celebritysas poor Joey having to witness that as a 10 year old. No kid should have to go through that. The terrible consequences of mental illness."

A different side to the reality star

"Just want to give Joey Essex a hug," said a sixth viewer, adding. "Seeing such a different side to him, what a guy... This episode took my breath away #celebritySAS #CelebSAS."

Another wrote: "Wow, never realised just how strong Joey is mentally to cope with that as a kid #CelebritySASWhoDaresWins."

#celebritysas poor Joey having to witness that as a 10year old. No kid should have to go through that. The terrible consequences of mental illness. 😔 — faye (@fmhfaye) May 4, 2020

❤️😭 Just want to give Joey Essex a hug, seeing such a different side to him, what a guy... This episode took my breath away 😢#celebritySAS #CelebSAS — Rochelle (@MrsMcIntyre2019) May 4, 2020

Wow never realised just how strong Joey is mentally to cope with that as a kid.😥 #CelebritySASWhoDaresWins — Simon Meadows (@flashfanatic1) May 4, 2020

- Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Monday (May 11) at 9pm on Channel 4

