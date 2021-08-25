Celebrity MasterChef judge John Torode has ‘finally’ given himself a fresh haircut.

The television chef’s wife, Lisa Faulkner, debuted his new hair on social media yesterday (August 24).

John’s transformation follows shortly after viewers were distracted by his shaggy locks on the BBC One cooking show last week.

John Torode shows off hair transformation

Lisa, who previously appeared as a MasterChef contestant, posted the shot of her hubby on Instagram.

The photo showed John, 56, posing following a trip to the hairdressers.

Gushing over the chef, 49-year-old Lisa said: “My husband @johntorodecooks has finally had a haircut and he looks so bloody handsome I had to put him on my grid!! Woo hoo!

He looks 20 years younger!

“Thank you @cilerpeksah_hairstylist he looks blooming gorgeous.”

Fans were quick to comment on John’s new look.

One wrote: “He looks 20 years younger!!”

Celebrity Masterchef judge John Torode has ‘finally’ cut his hair (Credit: BBC)

A second shared: “Sooo much better John. We were watching MasterChef the other night with our son and he said, ‘John really needs a haircut!'”

A third added: “So much better than the curtains LOL.”

Another posted: “Much better @johntorodecooks keep it short.”

What did Celebrity MasterChef viewers previously say?

Last week, viewers couldn’t help but comment on John’s locks.

The chef appeared alongside Gregg Wallace on the BBC One series.

Following the episode, one fan said: “#Celebrity MasterChef John Torode looks so different with that floppy hair and centre parting.”

Lisa Faulkner gushed over her husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another joked: “John often looks like he washes his hair in a fryer.”

A third pointed out: “John needs a haircut! #CelebrityMasterChef.”

On last night’s Celebrity MasterChef, John judged four celebrities ahead of the show’s semi-finals.

Dion Dublin, Joe Swash, Katie Price and Melissa Johns tested their culinary skills, before one was sent home.

Melissa failed to impress the judges, however she had the “best time” taking part.

Celebrity MasterChef continues Friday at 9pm on BBC One

