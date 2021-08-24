Celebrity MasterChef star Joe Swash caused a stir with viewers yesterday (August 23), as they accused him of being ‘rude’ on the show.

The 39-year-old star appeared on the BBC One series alongside Katie Price, Dion Dublin, Will Kirk and Melissa Johns.

However, fans were left divided by some of his comments.

Joe Swash has been criticised following his appearance on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC One)

Joe Swash appears on Celebrity MasterChef

During last night’s show, the group tested their culinary skills in a series of kitchen challenges.

At one point, Joe critiqued Will over his chicken dish.

As the group waited backstage, he said: “Because your chicken was so bad, I feel like there’s no pressure.”

Joe later made another comment after being judged by John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

He added: “I’m happy with that because it could have gone a lot worse.

“I looked around and there were some right messes on the plates. Mine looked pretty decent.”

Celebrity MasterChef viewers accused Joe of being ‘rude’ (Credit: BBC One)

Later on in the episode, Joe whipped up a Greek dish for the judges.

But while his lamb koftas went down a treat, he took another swipe at Will’s undercooked duck.

Joe joked: “Will, another bit of raw meat! He’s dug us all out of a hole.”

MasterChef viewers criticise Joe’s comments

However, his jokes didn’t sit well with some Celebrity MasterChef viewers.

On Twitter, one complained: “Was thinking Joe Swash was quite funny, but two digs at a fellow contestant… hope he goes home next. Not deserving. Not funny. #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Another added: “I never had a particular opinion about Joe Swash but seeing him being so nasty about the other contestants has given me one! Not nice at all.”

A third wrote: “Shame Joe Swash can’t be kinder to others, rude about his partner rude about other contestants. No need! BBC must be desperate if they need to use him as a contestant.”

Another shared: “Joe Swash there’s no need to be so nasty about another contestant’s effort. #CelebrityMasterChef.”

A fifth fumed: “Joe Squash is nasty about other contestants, he thinks he’s funny #CelebrityMasterChef.”

However, others rushed to defend Joe on the show.

The guy hasn’t got a malicious bone in his body

One said: “Whoa, people jumping on Joe Swash. The guy hasn’t got a malicious bone in his body. I hope he goes all the way #CelebrityMasterChef.”

A second tweeted: “Anyone who thinks Joe’s comments were ‘bullying’ really need to get a life!”

Another penned: “Poor Swash! Everyone slating him for his comments. He’s being honest and saying what he’s thinking! Not being out of order, just real.”

